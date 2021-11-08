Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle pop in for lunch at Minneapolis restaurant

A long-standing Loring Park restaurant served a couple of special guests Sunday as Justin Bieber and Dave Chappelle stopped in for lunch.

The Lotus Restaurant, a Vietnamese eatery at 113 West Grant Street that has been serving Minneapolis since 1983, posted pictures on its social media pages with the pop megastar and the famed standup comedian on Sunday.

"Dave Chappelle and Justin Bieber just had a special lunch," the restaurant posted on its Facebook page, somewhat underselling it.

Chappelle has a reason to be in Minneapolis, with his documentary Untitled screening at Target Center Saturday and Sunday.

The reason for Bieber's visit is a little more nebulous, though it's not the first time he's enjoyed some time in the public eye in Minnesota.

In 2016, Biebs enjoyed a spot of wakeboarding in the Detroit Lakes area ahead of shows at the Fargodome and Minneapolis.

As well as Lotus, Chappelle also stopped in to famed record store Electric Fetus in south Minneapolis, with this shot taken by local photographer Matieu Bitton.