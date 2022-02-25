Justin Jefferson's $50 'Griddy' Toast Crunch sells out in a flash

Skip to main content
Justin Jefferson's $50 'Griddy' Toast Crunch sells out in less than 90 minutes

It comes with an Under Armour sweatshirt, but still.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson helped transform The Griddy from Louisiana high school curiosity to national phenomenon.

And now, the dance has its own version of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

General Mills released Griddy Toast Crunch Thursday, the latest in its line of limited edition celebrity-Cinnamoji pairings. Griddy Toast Crunch is ... just Cinnamon Toast Crunch, but in a special box that features cartoon football scenes and, on the back, the Vikings' star receiver.

It's also ... just a bit more expensive than regular Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Griddy Toast Crunch, an online exclusive items, is $50 a box. (It comes with an Under Armor sweatshirt, but still). 

And it sold out within 90 minutes of being released Thursday morning.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch social media accounts announced Griddy Toast Crunch was available at 10 a.m. By 11:24 a.m., the account sent out a follow-up noting the cereal had sold out.

If you prefer vintage Minnesota Vikings wide receiver promotional cereal, you can get a box of Moss' Magic Crunch for about $15 on Ebay.

