Justin Sutherland shares update, picture of injury inflicted by boat propeller

Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland has posted his first update since suffering serious injuries in a freak boating accident on Fourth of July weekend.

The former Iron Chef contestant who owns Twin Cities restaurants including Handsome Hog posted a picture to Instagram showing some of the injuries he sustained when he was struck by a propeller after falling from his boat on the St. Croix River July 3.

"The pain means you’re alive. The scars mean you’ve survived." Sutherland comments, noting he has a "few" more surgeries yet to go.

Here's the picture, which is graphic in nature:

According to a fundraising page set up to help pay for his medical care, Sutherland's hat blew off, and when he tried to grab it, the boat hit a wave and he was knocked off the craft.

"He fell into the water near the motor, and the propeller did a number on his head and left arm. His arm is broken, but his grip remains strong and there appears to be no nerve damage. His jaw is severely broken, but doctors are optimistic that with several more surgeries he will be grinning in no time. In addition to his broken bones, he sustained many lacerations, but with plastic surgery, they will become a reminder of his survival story."

The fundraiser has thus far raised more than $227,000 for Sutherland, noting that he wasn't covered by health insurance at the time of the incident.