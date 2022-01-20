Kacey Musgraves gives shoutout to Minneapolis vintage store

Kacey Musgraves, the country music singer/songwriter, visited a local Minneapolis store on her tour's stop in St. Paul.

The Grammy-winning artist posted several times on her Instagram stories Wednesday of her visit to Hunt and Gather, 4944 Xerxes Ave. S, in Minneapolis.

In her first video from the shop, she shared a giant bust with the worst "First tour stop find." She shared a few more posts from inside the shop showing the variety of items you can find at the Minneapolis vintage/antique store.

"If you find yourself in the Twin Cities you gotta hit up @Huntandgathermpls," Musgraves added on one of her stories.

Hunt and Gather shared a compilation of Musgrave's stories on Instagram, calling her a "humble, sweet, beautiful person."

"Thank you Kacey Musgraves for sharing some small business love today!" the post adds.

And it sounds like she actually did buy the massive bust she shared in her stories — someone commented on Hunt and Gather's Facebook post about Musgrave's visit saying, "I swear I was behind her today! I was in the store! She bought a humongous head statue and an awesome white rug!"

Musgraves kicked off her Star-crossed: Unveiled limited 15-city tour at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday in support of her new record and film Star-crossed.