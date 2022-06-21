KARE 11 anchor Gia Vang leaving Minnesota for California TV job

The next step in the blossoming TV news career of now-former KARE 11 morning anchor Gia Vang will take her to the San Francisco Bay Area of California.

Vang announced Tuesday morning that she's joining NBC Bay Area KNTV, which is based in San Jose, California. She did not say what her specific role at the NBC affiliate will be.

"In all seriousness, a fond farewell to Minnesota and our people here. Our little family is headed to the Bay Area," Vang announced, noting that she will continue to champion and tell the stories of Asian-Americans and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders, just as she did in Minnesota for the past three years.

"Excited to join the team [NBC Bay Area] but will continue to share the stories of the Asian experience in the Midwest and [Upper] Midwest because – having grown up in California and lived in Missouri and Minnesota – they are not part of the larger narrative of the AANHPI experience in the U.S. as they can and should be. I will do that in part through [The Very Asian Foundation] so follow along. All love."

Vang bid farewell to Minnesota during her final day as a news anchor of KARE 11 Sunrise last Friday.

"It is not lost on me that I'm leaving a position at the station where I am the only news anchor of color. It's not just because of the clear ways we can measure that, but you also tell me in emails, messages, events, when you see me out in the community that being in my skin in this position makes a difference," said Vang.

"And given my experiences, know that I've always seen you. Thank you, Minnesota. Thank you for letting me share your stories."

Vang joined KARE 11 in June 2019, becoming the first Hmong-American TV anchor in the Twin Cities. Prior to that, she worked at a TV station in Fresno, California. Vang was born in Modesto, California, with her parents having moved to the U.S. from Laos during the Vietnam War.

KARE 11 has not announced who will replace Vang on Sunrise.