KDWB finally addresses the 'Dave Ryan gave me crabs' billboard

The billboards have gone viral in Minnesota.

Credit: @DirgeWuff, Twitter

It was a radio stunt. The "Dave Ryan gave me crabs" billboards that have been on major roadways in the Twin Cities and the greater metro area for the past week were nothing more than a Valentine's Day publicity stunt by KDWB. 

It was pretty obvious from the jump, but KDWB's Dave Ryan finally addressed the billboards that have left Minnesotans scratching their heads trying to figure out if the message was a humorous gimmick or something more malicious. 

Naturally, Dave Ryan didn't provide the truth without first building the drama. Here's how he addressed it Thursday morning. 

"For the last six or seven days there have been billboards up here in the Twin Cities that mention me specifically. Of course, people who know me and don't know me were messaging and texting and DM'ing and emailing us here at KDWB saying 'what's the story with that' and I didn't say anything. Just kind of ignored it," Ryan explained. 

"My plan to ignore them did not work. The billboards say, as you probably know, 'Dave Ryan gave me crabs.' And that's all it says. It's a black billboard with white lettering: Dave Ryan, that's me, gave me crabs. So ignoring it didn't work."

He continued. 

"I had crabs. I did. It's very common to have crabs. It's not an uncommon thing. A lot of people probably right now have crabs. I gave mine to someone," he said, then pausing for effect and taking a deep breath. I didn't think anybody would find out."

And here comes the finale. 

"And apparently this person wanted to tell everybody about it on a billboard. So now that everybody in the Twin Cities knows that I gave this person crabs, I'm worried. Because if you give one person something and other people find out about it, now everybody wants crabs. 

"I can't give everybody crabs. But what I can do is give crabs to caller No. 10 right now on KDWB."

"Dave Ryan gave me crabs" is part of a "phrase that pays" giveaway the radio station does. The winner of the contest receives $100 in crab legs. 

So there you have it. Nothing quite like celebrating Valentine's Day with delicious crab legs inspired by the intense itching caused by pubic lice. 

unsplash restaurant cashier register COVID face mask - crop
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis, St. Paul mulling an end to vax-or-test mandates for dining

Duluth will let its face-covering mandate expire.

territorial hall 2
MN News

U of M issues alert after intruder spotted in dorm bathroom

Security will do additional rounds in Territorial Hall.

Jamison Battle / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers blown out by last-place Nebraska

The Gophers lost for the ninth time in the past 10 games.

minneapolis police
MN News

Minneapolis North student critically injured in off-campus shooting

The boy was shot less than two hours before a bus driver from North H.S. was shot in the head.

Jasinski - crop
MN News

New details in snowmobile crash that seriously injured MN lawmaker

Two recently released crash reports provide more information about last week's incident.

unsplash school bus
MN News

Minneapolis school bus driver shot in the head, police say

None of the children were hurt.

Ryan Grigson
MN Vikings

Here's why there is backlash to Vikings hiring Ryan Grigson

Grigson won a lot of games in Indy but failed to protect Andrew Luck.

m kurkowski upper allen township police
MN News

Charges: Sex offender's disturbing plot to kill prior victim's family

The Minnesota man was arrested at a Greyhound stop on the way to the boy's home, the charges state.

plow, snow
MN News

Plow driver hits man lying on highway in NW Minnesota

The man's condition is not known.

minneapolis police
MN News

Update: Missing 21-year-old 'vulnerable adult' found safe, MPD says

Police had asked for the public's help locating her.

Larcom t rex snow becker feb 2022
Minnesota Life

Minnesotan's giant T-rex snow sculpture wows visitors

The lifelike work of art was handmade by Paul Larcom.

