KDWB finally addresses the 'Dave Ryan gave me crabs' billboard

It was a radio stunt. The "Dave Ryan gave me crabs" billboards that have been on major roadways in the Twin Cities and the greater metro area for the past week were nothing more than a Valentine's Day publicity stunt by KDWB.

It was pretty obvious from the jump, but KDWB's Dave Ryan finally addressed the billboards that have left Minnesotans scratching their heads trying to figure out if the message was a humorous gimmick or something more malicious.

Naturally, Dave Ryan didn't provide the truth without first building the drama. Here's how he addressed it Thursday morning.

"For the last six or seven days there have been billboards up here in the Twin Cities that mention me specifically. Of course, people who know me and don't know me were messaging and texting and DM'ing and emailing us here at KDWB saying 'what's the story with that' and I didn't say anything. Just kind of ignored it," Ryan explained.

"My plan to ignore them did not work. The billboards say, as you probably know, 'Dave Ryan gave me crabs.' And that's all it says. It's a black billboard with white lettering: Dave Ryan, that's me, gave me crabs. So ignoring it didn't work."

He continued.

"I had crabs. I did. It's very common to have crabs. It's not an uncommon thing. A lot of people probably right now have crabs. I gave mine to someone," he said, then pausing for effect and taking a deep breath. I didn't think anybody would find out."

And here comes the finale.

"And apparently this person wanted to tell everybody about it on a billboard. So now that everybody in the Twin Cities knows that I gave this person crabs, I'm worried. Because if you give one person something and other people find out about it, now everybody wants crabs.

"I can't give everybody crabs. But what I can do is give crabs to caller No. 10 right now on KDWB."

"Dave Ryan gave me crabs" is part of a "phrase that pays" giveaway the radio station does. The winner of the contest receives $100 in crab legs.

So there you have it. Nothing quite like celebrating Valentine's Day with delicious crab legs inspired by the intense itching caused by pubic lice.

