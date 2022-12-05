Minneapolis bakery to close its doors after nearly 40 years in business

Skip to main content
Keefer Court Bakery & Cafe to close its doors after nearly 40 years in Minneapolis

Keefer Court Bakery & Cafe to close its doors after nearly 40 years in Minneapolis

The Chinese restaurant will officially close on Dec. 31.

The Chinese restaurant will officially close on Dec. 31.

Keefer Court Bakery and Cafe in Minneapolis will close its doors after almost 40 years in business.

The Chinese kitchen and bakery made the announcement on its social media platforms Friday.

Owners Sunny and Paulina Kwan said they want to retire, while their daughter, Michelle, is "ready to pursue her own dreams and passion" after working for the bakery the past five years and having the option to potential take over the business. 

The cafe's final day of operations is Dec. 31.

"We are so sad to say goodbye but have enjoyed so many decades of being part of this wonderful community. You have shown us so much love and appreciation that we will cherish all the friendships and connections we have made over the years," an Instagram post from the bakery reads.

The business has served the West Bank area of the University of Minnesota and Cedar Riverside since its opening off 326 Cedar Avenue in 1983. 

Sunny and Paulina also owned a fortune cookie division that supplied local restaurants with the sugary wafer, a business they sold in 2017. The couple were the first to provide custom message fortune cookies for any occasion in the state.

Keefer Court Bakery and Cafe's menu features authentic Hong Kong-style food, serving roast duck, BBQ pork, shrimp wonton soups, sweet and savory bakery items. Customers also had an option of ordering custom fruit sponge cakes, with a variety of sizes and flavors to choose from.

"Most importantly, we want to thank all our family, staff, and friends who have helped us build the Keefer legacy over these past four decades. We can not thank you all enough for all your contributions in making Keefer Court what it is today," the Facebook post said.

"Lastly, thank you to the West Bank and Cedar Riverside community for giving us a place we called home for so many years and helping us raise our 4 wonderful children. Much love appreciation to you all! We will miss you."

