Kevin Hart bringing 'Reality Check' tour to Minneapolis

Hart will be in Minneapolis this summer.

Comedian Kevin Hart is bringing his upcoming tour to Minneapolis. 

Hart's Reality Check arena tour kicks off in July and includes a stop at the Target Center in Minneapolis at 7 p.m. on Aug. 26.

Presale for the show is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with tickets going on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. You can buy them online here

This tour is a "phone-free experience," so attendees will have to put their phone in a pouch during the show, according to Target Center's website.

The Emmy- and Grammy-nominated comedian's last tour was The Irresponsible Tour, which led to a Netflix standup special that was released in April 2019. 

