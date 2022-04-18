Kevin Seifert is named ESPN's new Vikings reporter

ESPN

A familiar face to Vikings fans will be filling the post at ESPN left by the departure of Courtney Cronin earlier this year.

Kevin Seifert, a longtime Minnesota sports reporter, announced Monday that he would be moving within ESPN to a role he describes as "Vikings/pro football."

Previously a national reporter with ESPN's NFL Nation, Seifert says he'll now be responsible for covering the Vikings for the TV station and website, as well as "continuing to report on some other areas of interest: Officiating, rules, player health, alternative leagues."

Seifert has been with ESPN since 2008, when he joined the station to cover the NFC North.

Prior to this, he'd covered the Vikings for the Star Tribune and the Baltimore Orioles for the Washington Times.

Cronin, a Chicago native, announced in February she was leaving the Vikings beat she'd held since 2017 to take over as the Chicago Bears reporter for ESPN.