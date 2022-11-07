Khyber Pass Café closes after 37 years in St. Paul

Khyber Pass Café closed Saturday after nearly four decades serving authentic Afghan cuisine in St. Paul.

The restaurant's owners announced the closure in a Facebook post Friday, thanking their customers for supporting the business over the past 37 years.

"You have made us feel so lucky, appreciating our culture through food and so much more, connecting on a human level," the post shared.

After initially opening on St. Clair Avenue around 1985, Khyber Pass Café relocated to the corner of Grand and Snelling avenues, where it today shares a building with the original Dunn Bros. Coffee.

Over the decades, owners Emel and Masooda Sherzad prided themselves on creating made-from-scratch dishes with all-natural ingredients, organic legumes, freshly-ground spices and "the best lamb in the world."

"Thank you to every single one of you and a special thank you to all the great musicians who graced our space and shared their talent," the Facebook post concluded. "It has been a soulful journey and we are grateful, forever."