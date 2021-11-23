Kitchen Window reveals it will close, announces storewide sale

Kitchen Window, a signature tenant for decades in the Uptown Minneapolis space formerly known as Calhoun Square, will close at the start of next year.

The premium kitchen and houseware store announced the move Monday, saying it plans to shut its doors for the final time in January of 2022. An exact date has yet to be determined. They don't get into the reasons for shuttering the shop, saying only that it is "personal and internal to the company."

“I am so very thankful for the amazing community of staff, customers and vendors that have all contributed to making Kitchen Window so much more than just a store. It has been truly inspiring," said President and Co-owner Doug Huemoeller in the announcement.

A storewide closing sale will begin Friday, Nov. 26, with everything (including store fixtures) ultimately needing to go.

Kitchen Window opened just over 35 years ago, initially as a 1,200-square-foot shop with a demo kitchen. Since then it has grown to the 20,000-square-foot space it currently holds on the first floor of Seven Points mall.

In addition to the 14,000-plus products for sale, Kitchen Window offered regular cooking classes. The cooking school will begin selling used equipment — including cookware, bakeware, cutlery, gadgets, espresso machines and fixtures — beginning Dec. 2.

“In our wildest dreams, we couldn’t have imagined what this store was to become and what it has meant to so many people,” Huemoeller said, adding: "It’s been fun, it’s been a joy and a privilege."