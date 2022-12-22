Korean fried chicken chain's first Minnesota location now open

Korean fried-chicken restaurant chain, bb.q Chicken, opened its first Minnesota location earlier this month in Uptown, Minneapolis.

The chain's restaurant at 1500 W. Lake St. is one of three that are expected to be opened in the Twin Cities over the coming months, according to a company spokesperson.

The company told Bring Me The News the two other locations will "be in close proximity to the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities."

The restaurant will also host a grand opening event in Uptown on Jan. 12, when customers will have the chance to win "Free Chicken for a Year."

Franchise owner Emily Krouse, a Korean adoptee, traveled to Seoul, South Korea and met her biological family for the first time seven years ago. She said opening this establishment in her hometown of Minnesota means something special.

“Opening a bb.q Chicken in my hometown has a personal connection for me,” Krouse said. “I’m paying homage to my roots as well as my home here in Minneapolis. I’m confident the local community will love all that bb.q has to offer.”

First established in 1995, bb.q stands for "Best of the Best Quality," and marks a promise to stay true to the famous fried chicken of South Korea.

"Each location prepares and shares only the best flavors and uses the best ingredients for its signature item, Korean Fried Chicken, as well as K-Food items, such as ddeok bokki and kimchi fried rice," its website states. The restaurant offers both boneless and bone-in Korean fried chicken options with a variety of sauces and flavors.

Korean fried chicken has seen a recent uptick in popularity in the United States. Another South Korean-based franchise, Bon Chon, continues to expand across the nation and currently operates six Minnesota locations, including one in Uptown close to where bb.q Chicken has opened.

Nation's Restaurant News named bb.q Chicken as one of the fastest growing restaurant chains in the United States. The restaurant has over 3,500 total locations in 57 countries.