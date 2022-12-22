Skip to main content
Korean fried chicken chain's first Minnesota location now open

Korean fried chicken chain's first Minnesota location now open

The first bb.q Chicken location opened in Uptown on Dec. 12.

bb.q Chicken

The first bb.q Chicken location opened in Uptown on Dec. 12.

Korean fried-chicken restaurant chain, bb.q Chicken, opened its first Minnesota location earlier this month in Uptown, Minneapolis.

The chain's restaurant at 1500 W. Lake St. is one of three that are expected to be opened in the Twin Cities over the coming months, according to a company spokesperson.

The company told Bring Me The News the two other locations will "be in close proximity to the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities."

The restaurant will also host a grand opening event in Uptown on Jan. 12, when customers will have the chance to win "Free Chicken for a Year."

Franchise owner Emily Krouse, a Korean adoptee, traveled to Seoul, South Korea and met her biological family for the first time seven years ago. She said opening this establishment in her hometown of Minnesota means something special.

“Opening a bb.q Chicken in my hometown has a personal connection for me,” Krouse said. “I’m paying homage to my roots as well as my home here in Minneapolis. I’m confident the local community will love all that bb.q has to offer.”

First established in 1995, bb.q stands for "Best of the Best Quality," and marks a promise to stay true to the famous fried chicken of South Korea.

"Each location prepares and shares only the best flavors and uses the best ingredients for its signature item, Korean Fried Chicken, as well as K-Food items, such as ddeok bokki and kimchi fried rice," its website states. The restaurant offers both boneless and bone-in Korean fried chicken options with a variety of sauces and flavors.

Korean fried chicken has seen a recent uptick in popularity in the United States. Another South Korean-based franchise, Bon Chon, continues to expand across the nation and currently operates six Minnesota locations, including one in Uptown close to where bb.q Chicken has opened.

Nation's Restaurant News named bb.q Chicken as one of the fastest growing restaurant chains in the United States. The restaurant has over 3,500 total locations in 57 countries.

Next Up

bbqchickenfb
MN Food & Drink

Korean fried chicken chain's first Minnesota location now open

The first bb.q Chicken location opened in Uptown on Dec. 12.

north dakota blizzard
MN Weather

NWS expects roads to 'drift shut' as blizzard hits Minnesota

"We anticipate roads to become impassible as they drift shut," the NWS said.

closed sign unsplash
MN Shopping

What's open and closed in Minnesota on Christmas Eve 2022?

Many stores and services will be open on Christmas Eve, but expect reduced hours.

320937226_521173979962438_42074122896600973_n
MN Lifestyle

Anonymous Waconia family hands out 'Clark W. Griswold Exterior Illumination' awards

A friend of the family said they love "the magic of being anonymous."

Pic: MnDOT
MN News

Watch: Traffic cams capture some of the 500+ crashes, spinouts Wednesday

Conditions will be even worse Thursday and Friday.

snow plow msp airport
MN Weather

FAA issues 'ground stop' at MSP Airport due to snow and ice

The stop is set to expire at 8 p.m., but could be extended.

snow
MN Weather

Minnesota school closures, e-learning days on Thursday and Friday

A blizzard is hitting Minnesota.

image
MN Weather

Tips for finding a warming space during extreme cold

Daytime and overnight warming spaces are available throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul.

image
MN Food & Drink

Restaurants, businesses close doors as blizzard hits Minnesota

An intense sub-zero windchill is expected to last for days.

school bus
MN News

School bus carrying 22 children tips over in snowy Carver County

Snow-covered roads may have played a part in the crash.

Screen Shot 2022-12-21 at 3.01.53 PM
MN News

Man dies after shooting on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis

The shooting was reported in south Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon.

image
MN Business

Longtime St. Paul record store in limbo after August closure

The small business opened in 1999.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.08.37 AM
MN Food & Drink

Korean chicken chain Bonchon's 6th MN location set to open

The South Korean-based franchise has steadily increased its presence across the country.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.08.37 AM
MN Food & Drink

Bonchon Korean fried chicken opens 5th Minnesota location

The restaurant opened in April but is now seeking a liquor license from the city of Eagan.

Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 9.19.49 AM
MN Food & Drink

Plant-based chain Stalk & Spade expands menu, opens new location

The Minnesota-based company will have over 25 national locations by this winter.

Screen Shot 2022-06-13 at 9.16.27 AM
MN Food & Drink

New fried chicken restaurant opens in south Minneapolis

"We do fried chicken and fries. We don't mess around."

KeeferCourt
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis bakery to close its doors after nearly 40 years in business

The Chinese restaurant will officially close on Dec. 31.

274728891_1007131403227419_4724207452595489466_n
MN Food & Drink

Restaurant chain I Heart Mac & Cheese to open first MN location

A new franchise is opening in the Twin Cities.

Screen Shot 2022-12-06 at 2.47.44 PM
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Khâluna named in Eater's 2022 'Best New Restaurants'

The restaurant, opened in 2021, is known for its Laotian cuisine.

stalk and spade
MN Food & Drink

Former NHL star to open first Stalk & Spade franchise location in MN

The Wayzata-based chain is branching out from company-owned eateries to a franchise model.