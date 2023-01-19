Kowalski's Market to open at Southdale Center next year

Kowalski's Market will open a new store in Edina's Southdale Center in 2024, the grocer announced Wednesday.

The upscale grocery store is planning to take over the nearly 35,000-square-foot, ground-level space in the former Herberger's department store.

"Southdale and the communities it serves have a vibrancy and energy that are well-suited for Kowalski's and our customers,” stated Mike Oase, Kowalski's Chief Operating Officer.

“We're really looking forward to operating in these wonderful communities."

The announcement fills a large vacancy in Southdale Center, which is owned by Indiana-based Simon Property Group. The mall, opened in 1956, was the first fully-enclosed shopping mall in the United States.

Kowalski's Markets began 40 years ago with a store on St. Paul's Grand Avenue. There are now 11 locations across the Twin Cities.

It will be the latest upmarket grocery store addition to the Southdale area of Edina, with a Lunds & Byerlys and a Whole Foods locations a few blocks away from the mall on France Avenue.

There is also a Cub Foods on the opposite side of York Avenue from the mall.