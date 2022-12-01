Kris Laudien leaving KARE 11 after four years on 'Sunrise'

With news that Jason Hackett is joining KARE 11's "Sunrise" morning show as co-anchor, Bring Me The News has learned that current co-anchor Kris Laudien is leaving.

KARE 11 confirmed that Laudien is leaving the station, with a spokesman adding he "has not announced his future plans."

The station said that he's scheduled to work through the end of December.

Hackett is due to start on "Sunrise" in February, joining co-anchor Alicia Lewis and meteorologist Guy Brown.

No details were provided as to the reason for Laudien's departure, and it's not clear if it's related to Hackett joining the station. Hackett is believed to be the full-time replacement for Gia Vang, who left "Sunrise" for San Francisco this past summer.

Bring Me The News reached out to Laudien for comment and has not heard back.

Laudien, a Canada native, joined "Sunrise" as an anchor in 2018, having previously worked as a morning show host for CTV News and Global News in Canada, prior to which he covered sports in Vancouver and worked as a talk radio host.