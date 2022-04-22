Kristin Chenoweth to perform at one-night-only benefit at the Guthrie

Celebrated Broadway, TV, and movie star Kristin Chenoweth will play a one-off gig at the Guthrie Theater for the venue's annual fundraising benefit.

The multi-talented performer, who has won Tony and Emmy awards during her glittering career, will perform at A Musical Evening With Kristin Chenoweth at the Minneapolis theater on Aug. 1.

As well as Chenoweth's performance, guests will also be treated to an "elevated cocktail reception with abundant hors d’oeuvres and sweets, a live auction and a special giving opportunity."

It marks the largest Guthrie fundraiser of the year, with proceeds going towards effort "to access to its transformative theater experiences."

Tickets will go on sale on May 20, though ticket prices won't be announced until that date. You can find more details here.

Chenoweth won a Tony Award in 1999 for her performance in You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, and was nominated again five years later for her role as Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked.

She won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in the (criminally canceled) Pushing Daisies, and was also nominated for two Emmy Awards for her guest role in Glee.