October 6, 2021
KSTP announces hiring of new meteorologist, Matt Serwe
Publish date:

KSTP announces hiring of new meteorologist, Matt Serwe

Matt Serwe is heading to the Twin Cities from Nebraska.
Author:

KSTP

Matt Serwe is heading to the Twin Cities from Nebraska.

A new face has been added to the weather team at KSTP, with Matt Serwe joining the Twin Cities news station.

Serwe was announced at the ABC affiliate's newest meteorologist on Tuesday, and was introduced to viewers during KSTP's hourlong lifestyle show, Minnesota Live, Wednesday morning.

He will join the weather team, providing forecasts for both KSTP-TV and KSTC 45.

His colleagues will include long-serving meteorologist Ken Barlow, Wren Clair, Nicole Mitchell, and Jonathan Yuhas. The station bid farewell to its former chief meteorologist, Dave Dahl, after 43 years last December.

Serwe joins KSTP from KETV First News in Omaha, Nebraska, which he joined in November 2012.

Sign up for our BREAKING WEATHER newsletters

Before this, he worked for three years at WJFW in his native Wisconsin, having graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2009 with a degree in Atmospheric and Oceanic Science.

Coming with him to the Twin Cities is his husband Derek, and in an emotional farewell post to his KETV fans, he paid tribute to the LGBTQ+ community in Omaha, who he says "made it easier to be a very visible openly gay man in middle America."

Next Up

Matt Serwe
TV, Movies and The Arts

KSTP announces hiring of new meteorologist

Matt Serwe is heading to the Twin Cities from Nebraska.

State Patrol
MN News

2 dead after car, semi truck collide in south metro

One of the victims was from Minneapolis and the other was from Madison, Wisconsin.

WSP - 94 crash 2021.10.6 - 5
MN News

Photos: Leinenkugel's litters Wisconsin highway after semi rollover

Nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

Clean_Juice - PR Newswire
MN Food & Drink

Fast-growing organic juice bar Clean Juice opening in Twin Cities

The first of three planned locations will open its doors in Edina this month.

northbound smokehouse and brewpub
MN Food & Drink

Northbound Brewpub closing for a month for 'big remodel'

The brewpub will also be revamping its entire menu.

snapchat
MN News

MN man who 'catfished' girls to produce child porn pleads guilty

He communicated with minors on the internet, including via Snapchat.

hodges-tweet-frey-1-SQUARE CROP
MN News

Hodges accuses Frey of falsely claiming she supports 'strong mayor' amendment

"Please know that if you have been told this, it is a lie: I have no position on the amendment," the former mayor tweeted.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Dalvin Cook playing through pain, Anthony Barr ready to return

The 0-4 Lions comes to town Sunday.

patriotickenny tiktok screengrab
Minnesota Life

Viral Minnesota TikTok star now raising money to help his fellow veterans

The 79-year-old, surprised with his own scooter last month, is paying it forward.

covid saliva test
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota expanding COVID-19 testing capacity as demand rises

The demand for testing was up 10% last week compared to the week prior.

Mapleton
MN News

Racism allegations grab headlines in small town Minnesota

An in-school incident led to more disputes at a football game and a subsequent protest.

split rock lighthouse, gma
Travel

'Good Morning America' highlights MN with visit to Split Rock Lighthouse

The morning show's "Rise and Shine" tour stopped in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Related

Dave Dahl
TV, Movies and The Arts

Meteorologist Dave Dahl to retire after 43 years at KSTP

He's a familiar face to Twin Cities viewers.

Screen Shot 2020-07-26 at 9.00.33 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Minnesota native is KARE 11's new meteorologist

There has been a fair amount of turnover at KARE 11 this year.

Dave Dahl
TV, Movies and The Arts

KSTP meteorologist Dave Dahl retiring this week

It's estimated he's done more than 42,000 weather forecasts on TV.

Ken barlow wren clair
TV, Movies and The Arts

Changes at KSTP's weather desk after Dave Dahl's retirement

Ken Barlow will now be the station's chief meteorologist.

TV reporters
TV, Movies and The Arts

New reporters heading to Twin Cities to work for KSTP, WCCO

The announcements were made this week.

TV, Movies and The Arts

WCCO introduces new TV meteorologist Lisa Meadows

Meadows comes to Minnesota from California.

Screen Shot 2020-05-08 at 2.51.56 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Meteorologist Jason Disharoon announces exit from KARE 11

It comes a week after Sven Sundgaard was fired.

Dave Dahl
TV, Movies and The Arts

KSTP's Dave Dahl taking time off for cancer fight

Dahl has plans to return to the airwaves.