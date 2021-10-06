KSTP announces hiring of new meteorologist

Matt Serwe is heading to the Twin Cities from Nebraska.

A new face has been added to the weather team at KSTP, with Matt Serwe joining the Twin Cities news station.

Serwe was announced at the ABC affiliate's newest meteorologist on Tuesday, and was introduced to viewers during KSTP's hourlong lifestyle show, Minnesota Live, Wednesday morning.

He will join the weather team, providing forecasts for both KSTP-TV and KSTC 45.

His colleagues will include long-serving meteorologist Ken Barlow, Wren Clair, Nicole Mitchell, and Jonathan Yuhas. The station bid farewell to its former chief meteorologist, Dave Dahl, after 43 years last December.

Serwe joins KSTP from KETV First News in Omaha, Nebraska, which he joined in November 2012.

Before this, he worked for three years at WJFW in his native Wisconsin, having graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2009 with a degree in Atmospheric and Oceanic Science.

Coming with him to the Twin Cities is his husband Derek, and in an emotional farewell post to his KETV fans, he paid tribute to the LGBTQ+ community in Omaha, who he says "made it easier to be a very visible openly gay man in middle America."