KSTP's Chris Egert immediately recognizes his on-air blooper

Frank Vascellaro is still the 2022 blooper of the year frontrunner.

Credit: KSTP-TV

Every TV personality knows they are a slip of the tongue away from going viral. Just ask WCCO's Frank Vascellaro, whose "inciting an erection" slip just six days into 2022 pretty much locked up the blooper of the year award. 

But giving Vascellaro a run for his money is KSTP's Chris Egert, who struggled to pronounce a viewer's last name and then acknowledged his awkward moment immediately after it happened. 

"Congratulations this morning to Rhonda. Rhonda...Suckut. Didn't catch that one in the pre-read," Egert said while the sound of squealing laughter from the background was picked up by microphones. Egert tweeted the clip said "Please enjoy this blooper."

Rhonda was the winner of a $250 grocery gift card on "Minnesota Live."

"Rhonda, if you're out there let me know how you properly say your last name because I feel kind of bad," Egert added. "It wasn't in when I read the scripts."

