Kwik Trip to build on former Starks Bar & Grill property in Eagan

Kwik Trip plans to open a new location in Eagan at the site of the former long-running, family-owned Starks Bar & Grill.

Plans to build the gas station and car wash on a roughly five-acre lot near the intersection of State Highway 55 and Dodd Road were approved by the Eagan City Council on Tuesday.

Starks Bar & Grill, which opened in 1975 and offered a rare spot for dancing and live music in the suburbs, closed during the COVID-19 lockdowns in March 2020.

Three months later, the restaurant's owners announced their retirement and said the closure would be permanent. The iconic, saloon-style building has since been demolished to make way for redevelopment.

Other redevelopments happening nearby include the construction of a 35,000-square-foot medical clinic near the corner of State Highway 55 and Lone Oak Road, next to Trinity Lone Oak Church.