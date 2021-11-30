Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Lace up: Indoor skating returns to US Bank Stadium this winter
The venue announced 13 Winter Warm-Up dates for both skaters and runners.
To any Minnesotan longing for a small reminder of the good ol' days racing around the smooth concrete of the Metrodome concourse without a care in the world, get ready to pull out your skates.

U.S. Bank Stadium will once again host indoor inline skating and running events this winter, the venue announced Tuesday. The first Winter Warm-Up (not quite as catchy as "Rollerdome," but oh well) is Dec. 14, with the event running just about every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon through Jan. 27 (the exception being Thursday, Dec. 23).

Inline skating takes place on the main concourse, with open skate from 5-8 p.m., and speed skating from 8-9 p.m. Runners will get the upper concourse to themselves from 5-9 p.m.

Everyone will need to bring their own skates, shoes and safety gear, as the stadium won't have any items available to rent. You can see all the rules and regulations here.

Tickets are $12 apiece and go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m via Ticketmaster.

U.S. Bank Stadium has continued the Rollerdome tradition most years since opening in 2016.

Inline skating at the Metrodome was a beloved wintertime event, with former Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority chair Michelle Kelm-Helgen saying in 2013 that, during meetings about construction of U.S. Bank Stadium, "keeping the skating program probably was the number one thing that was mentioned as being important."

And if you want a little Rollerdome nostalgia, here you go:

