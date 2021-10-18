October 19, 2021
Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd has canceled his St. Paul show

Salandco, Wikimedia Commons

Publish date:

Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd has canceled his St. Paul show

He's made changes to his 2022 tour that involves scrapping his Xcel Energy Center gig.
Author:

Announcing changes to his 2022 tour, The Weeknd says he will be opting for stadiums instead of arenas, putting an end to his planned stop at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center.

The Ethiopian-Canadian megastar had planned to play the Xcel on January 21, 2022, but that's been scrapped after it was announced the tour would be pushed back to the summer.

“The ‘After Hours’ tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer of 2022 due to constraints of arenas and the desire to do something bigger and special for fans that will require stadiums," the Blinding Lights singer announced on his social media pages.

“New dates forthcoming. Current tickets will be refunded automatically and all ticketholders will be given priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they go on sale."

For fans who bought tickets, it now remains to be seen whether the Twin Cities will be included in the planned global stadium tour.

You can find more details about the canceled St. Paul show here.

Follow Bring Me The News on YouTube

Next Up

Sharon Mollerus - duluth - snow plow car
MN News

Duluth will declare its first ever snow emergency this winter

That is not a joke.

Yia Vang - media photo - crop 2
MN Food & Drink

Union Hmong Kitchen will move into Mpls. food hall

Chef Yia Vang said they're "so excited to settle in and have a home."

ISSAboveYou - Duluth North Shore - Oct 18 2021
Minnesota Life

Watch: Mille Lacs, Duluth captured in stunning video from ISS

The space station provides a vantage point 260 miles above the Earth's surface.

2048px-The_Weeknd_with_hand_in_the_air_performing_live_in_Hong_Kong_in_November_2018
MN Music and Radio

Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd has canceled his St. Paul show

He's made changes to his 2022 tour that involves scrapping his Xcel Energy Center gig.

Pixabay - police lights, tape
MN News

Man released from custody after admitting to fatal shooting in ND

Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

derek chauvin
MN News

Minneapolis law firm will represent Derek Chauvin in his appeal

Chauvin was denied a public defender.

Patrick Peterson
MN Vikings

Patrick Peterson hits injured reserve after leaving Carolina game

Peterson will miss at least three weeks.

rochester-water-tower
Minnesota Life

MN water tower in the running for Tank of the Year

It was the only water tank to receive more than 5,000 votes.

deer
Minnesota Life

Minnesota DNR unveils what deer hunters can expect this season

Deer firearms season begins Nov. 6.

first snow
Weather MN

Any sign of snow in the forecast for Minnesota?

The stars could align for some flurries in northern Minnesota this week, but that's about it.

Flickr - 14 year old vaccine shot - Navy Medicine
MN Coronavirus

Walz announces $200 reward for kids 12-17 who get COVID shots

Those ages have the lowest vaccination rates among all eligible age groups.

night train
Minnesota Life

Twin City Model Railroad Museum brings back Night Trains for the holidays

The Night Trains event kicks of with Halloween.

Related

MN Music and Radio

Rod Stewart postpones Wednesday show in St. Paul

He was due to perform with Cyndi Lauper.

Screen Shot 2019-06-23 at 7.50.06 AM
MN Music and Radio

Hugh Jackman proves to be 'The Greatest Showman' in St. Paul

He did a little bit of everything at the Xcel.

Halsey
MN Music and Radio

Halsey announces world tour, with a stop in St. Paul

The singer-songwriter will play the Xcel Energy Center in June.

Ozzy osbourne
MN Music and Radio

Ozzy Osbourne cancels St. Paul show after Parkinson's diagnosis

The show had been pushed back after being called off last year.

MN Music and Radio

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl invites tired kid and his dad on stage in St. Paul

The legendary rockers played a career-spanning set at the Xcel.

MN Music and Radio

Ariana Grande delays St. Paul concert; The Who announced

Grande has had to reschedule because she's playing Coachella.

MN Music and Radio

New Kids on the Block to headline '80s-tastic show in St. Paul

The Bostonians will play the Xcel next June.

Elton John
MN Music and Radio

Elton John announces new St. Paul concert dates — again

After the pandemic interrupted his extended farewell tour, the superstar has announced new dates for 2022.