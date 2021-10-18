Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd has canceled his St. Paul show

Announcing changes to his 2022 tour, The Weeknd says he will be opting for stadiums instead of arenas, putting an end to his planned stop at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center.

The Ethiopian-Canadian megastar had planned to play the Xcel on January 21, 2022, but that's been scrapped after it was announced the tour would be pushed back to the summer.

“The ‘After Hours’ tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer of 2022 due to constraints of arenas and the desire to do something bigger and special for fans that will require stadiums," the Blinding Lights singer announced on his social media pages.

“New dates forthcoming. Current tickets will be refunded automatically and all ticketholders will be given priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they go on sale."

For fans who bought tickets, it now remains to be seen whether the Twin Cities will be included in the planned global stadium tour.

You can find more details about the canceled St. Paul show here.

