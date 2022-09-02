Skip to main content
Lake Byllesby beach in Dakota County closed due to E.coli levels

The swimming beach at the Lake Byllesby reservoir is typically open from sunrise until 8 p.m.

The beach at Lake Byllesby Regional Park. Courtesy of Dakota County Parks.

A popular beach near Cannon Falls will be closed throughout Labor Day weekend due to high E. coli levels detected in the water. 

Dakota County announced the beach at Lake Byllesby Regional Park will be closed until further notice — the water is expected to be tested again on Tuesday. 

With the beach season scheduled to end Monday, it's unclear if the beach will reopen yet this season. 

Twin Cities lakes are tested weekly for E. coli during the summer months. In Minneapolis, Lake Hiawatha Beach is closed due to E. coli levels, as are Thomas and 32nd Street Beach on Bde Maka Ska.

