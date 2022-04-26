Skip to main content
Lake Harriet pavilion roof crumbles further after high winds

Repairs and renovations are being planned for the bandshell and pavilion buildings.

The Lake Harriet Bandshell and Pavilion is looking the worse for wear these days, with more roof tiles blown off during recent high winds. 

The popular live event and dining spot is scheduled to undergo renovations starting later this year. In the meantime, visitors have taken notice of the iconic building's shabby state. 

Robin Smothers, media relations and social media manager with the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board, said the department is aware of high winds blowing additional shingles off of the roof last week. 

In an email to Bring Me The News, Smothers said there was no other damage and staff are working to determine immediate roof repair steps that could be taken this summer. 

Project timeline 

Currently, an outside consultant is conducting a complete building review to evaluate the roof and siding, windows and doors, mechanical systems and accessibility. 

Smothers said the goal is to present an assessment report and repair options to the public and the MPRB early this summer. 

Once final design and bidding documents are prepared, the roof repair could start late this fall after Bread & Pickle has closed for the season. 

Building renovations, which will take several years to complete, are scheduled to begin late this winter or in spring 2023, according to the project's website

History 

Lake Harriet visitors have enjoyed pavilions since the late 1800s, according to a history published in Southwest Journal

The lake's first pavilion doubled as a neighborhood streetcar station. Much like today, the destination offered refreshments, live entertainment and rental boats. 

Today's Lake Harriet Bandshell and Refectory was built in 1986 and inspired by sketches of the original pavilion. 

