Lake Minnetonka's largest festival returns Sept. 9-11

The 47th annual James J. Hill Days will take place Sept. 9-11, 2022. Courtesy of the Wayzata Chamber of Commerce.

The end of the Minnesota State Fair won't mark your last opportunity to enjoy outdoor festivities in the Twin Cities. 

The 47th annual James J. Hill Days in downtown Wayzata will be just around on the corner on Sept. 9-11. 

The celebration is the largest festival on the shores of Lake Minnetonka, according to the Wayzata Chamber of Commerce. 

Friday's schedule of events includes live music and street dancing, a carnival, logrolling, an outdoor market and the Rails & Ales Craft Beer Festival.

Saturday's schedule includes an outdoor market featuring over 150 vendors, dog races and other events for your four-legged friend and a water ski show before the event wraps up with a movie on the lawn and fireworks over the Wayzata Bay. 

Sunday's closing festivities include an airshow and parade. 

To full schedule is available at JamesJHillDays.com

