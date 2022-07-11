Lakefront Music Festival announces 2023 headliners

A Minnesota music festival has announced its headliners for next year's event, two days after its 2022 event concluded.

The Lakefront Music Festival, hosted in Prior Lake, will feature Lynyrd Skynyrd and Lady A for its 2023 festival. Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform on Friday, July 14, 2023 and Lady A will headline on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Tickets for next year's event are now on sale.

“We are thrilled to announce such top level artists for our 2023 headliners,” said event director Michelle Jirik. “The community’s ongoing support year after year allows us to continue to produce one of the premier music festivals in the Twin Cities.”

Named by Rolling Stone Magazine as one of its 100 greatest artists of all time. Lynyrd Skynyrd has been dominating southern rock music charts since the 1970s, best known for songs including "Sweet Home Alabama," "Free Bird," and "Simple Man."

Lady A was initially expected to be the headliner for the 2021 festival, but the band's frontman Charles Kelley was diagnosed with appendicitis at the time. The band continues to be one of country music's premier vocal groups. The trio of Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood has sold over 18 million album units, 34 million tracks and over five billion digital streams, according to a release. Their song "Need You Now" is the "highest certified song by a country group."

This year, Toby Keith had to drop out of headlining due to a stomach cancer diagnosis. This year's headliners included Alabama (who filled in for Keith) and Sammy Hagar and The Circle. In addition, Randy Houser, Collective Soul, Uncle Kracker, and Ned LeDoux performed.



Other openers for the 2023 event will be announced in the coming months, event organizers say.

The two-day festival was originally known as the Lakefront Jazz & Blues Festival when it made its debut in 2010. It has grown into one of the largest outdoor music festivals in the Twin Cities metro area since.