Lakewinds Food Co-op seeks to open grocery store in Bloomington

Another grocery store could be coming to Bloomington.

The Bloomington Planning Commission will hear a proposal on Thursday to redevelop a portion of the Clover Shopping Center to build a Lakewinds Food Co-op.

Developer Kraus-Anderson, which owns the building off West 98th Street and Lyndale Avene South near Interstate 35W, is proposing the 24,000-square-foot grocery store on the west side of the shopping center. It would replace what is currently 98 Pounds Buffet.

This would be the fourth Lakewinds Food Co-op in the Twin Cities metro. The others are in Chanhassen, Minnetonka and Richfield.

A future phase of redevelopment could include an eight-story apartment building. Kraus-Anderson via City of Bloomington

A future phase of redevelopment at the shopping center could include an eight-story, 119-unit apartment building with retail space on the ground floor, according to a preliminary development plan for the multi-phased redevelopment of the shopping center.

City documents say the shopping center was built in 1957 and has largely stayed the same, adding that this redevelopment proposal would help "implement the vision" in the City Council-approved Lyndale Retrofit Plan and 98th Street Station Area Plan. Both plans "envision greater development density near, and improved access to, the Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit Station."

The Bloomington Planning Commission on Thursday will hold a public hearing on the preliminary development plan (that includes the apartment building) and a final development plan for a partial redevelopment to build the grocery store. The meeting is at 6 p.m.

The City Council is expected to consider the redevelopment proposals on Nov. 15.

About three miles north of the Clover Shopping Center redevelopment proposal, Kraus-Anderson has proposed redevelopment of the Southtown Shopping Center to add a Hy-Vee grocery store.

The Bloomington Planning Commission is slated to discuss this proposal on Oct. 28.