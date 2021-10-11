October 11, 2021
Lakewinds Food Co-op seeks to open grocery store in Bloomington

Kraus Anderson via City of Bloomington

Publish date:

Lakewinds Food Co-op seeks to open grocery store in Bloomington

The city is considering a proposal to redevelop the Clover Shopping Center.
Author:

Another grocery store could be coming to Bloomington. 

The Bloomington Planning Commission will hear a proposal on Thursday to redevelop a portion of the Clover Shopping Center to build a Lakewinds Food Co-op.

Developer Kraus-Anderson, which owns the building off West 98th Street and Lyndale Avene South near Interstate 35W, is proposing the 24,000-square-foot grocery store on the west side of the shopping center. It would replace what is currently 98 Pounds Buffet. 

This would be the fourth Lakewinds Food Co-op in the Twin Cities metro. The others are in Chanhassen, Minnetonka and Richfield. 

A future phase of redevelopment could include an eight-story apartment building. 

A future phase of redevelopment could include an eight-story apartment building. 

A future phase of redevelopment at the shopping center could include an eight-story, 119-unit apartment building with retail space on the ground floor, according to a preliminary development plan for the multi-phased redevelopment of the shopping center. 

City documents say the shopping center was built in 1957 and has largely stayed the same, adding that this redevelopment proposal would help "implement the vision" in the City Council-approved Lyndale Retrofit Plan and 98th Street Station Area Plan. Both plans "envision greater development density near, and improved access to, the Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit Station."

The Bloomington Planning Commission on Thursday will hold a public hearing on the preliminary development plan (that includes the apartment building) and a final development plan for a partial redevelopment to build the grocery store. The meeting is at 6 p.m. 

The City Council is expected to consider the redevelopment proposals on Nov. 15. 

About three miles north of the Clover Shopping Center redevelopment proposal, Kraus-Anderson has proposed redevelopment of the Southtown Shopping Center to add a Hy-Vee grocery store

The Bloomington Planning Commission is slated to discuss this proposal on Oct. 28.

Next Up

lakewinds bloomington
MN Shopping

Lakewinds Food Co-op seeks to open grocery store in Bloomington

The city is considering a proposal to redevelop the Clover Shopping Center.

white tailed deer
MN News

DNR bans movement of farmed deer into and within MN to prevent CWD

This comes after Minnesota deer farms imported five deer from an infected Wisconsin farm.

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

Man dies from injuries 4 months after arson fire in Minneapolis

The 53-year-old man was injured on June 6.

Kirk Cousins / Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Cameras show intense moment between Cousins, Zimmer after Vikings win

The two had an interesting exchange after Greg Joseph's field goal went through the uprights.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings play it safe, barely beat Lions

Greg Joseph's 54-yarder saved the Vikings from an embarrassing defeat.

Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 7.07.37 AM
MN News

Three men arrested over mass shooting in St. Paul

The men were among the 14 injured.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Dalvin Cook won't play against the Lions

The Vikings have made their star running back inactive for Sunday's game.

Seventh Street Truck Park shooting, St. Paul
MN News

'Devastated': St. Paul leaders react to deadly shootout at downtown bar

One person died and 14 others were injured in the attack.

1024px-Shop_window_Pelikaanstraat_jewelry_store
MN News

Three men sentenced for violent robbery of Minneapolis jewelry store in 2019

Demilo Demontez Martin, Dierre Jameson Martin and Corey Roscell Chester robbed Joyeria Ecuador in May 2019.

duluth police department
MN News

Woman found crashed in ditch arrested for her 10th DWI

Police say she was three times over the limit.

Taylor Rogers
MN Twins

Watch: Taylor Rogers visits brother in bullpen during playoff game

The Twins reliever was in search of Bud Light.

Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 8.27.35 AM
MN News

Hopkins collectibles shop hit by burglary again, high-value goods stolen

It's the second major burglary to happen there in the last few years.

Related

hy-vee
MN Shopping

Hy-Vee seeking to open grocery store, liquor store in Bloomington

The city will consider the plan next month.

aldi grocery store
MN Shopping

Aldi is opening a grocery store in Bemidji next week

The new store is part of Aldi's $5 billion expansion across the U.S.

Hy-Vee
MN Shopping

2 Hy-Vee grocery stores slated to open in the Twin Cities this year

The stores are scheduled to open in the spring and summer of this year.

faribault woolen mills
MN Shopping

Faribault Woolen Mill opening fourth retail store

The new shop is just a few blocks from Lake Minnetonka.

M&Ms mall of america 1
MN Shopping

Mall of America's new M&M's store opens this weekend

It's the sixth M&M's store in the world.

lunds & byerlys
MN Shopping

All Lunds & Byerlys stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

The local grocery store chain is giving its employees another day off for the November holiday.

Screen Shot 2019-07-02 at 10.32.46 PM
MN Shopping

Grocery store products from MN win People Food Awards

It follows the blind tasting of more than 1,200 grocery store products.

Bergan's Supervalu
MN Shopping

Family-run grocery store Bergan's prepares to close for good

It'll shut its doors on Tuesday.