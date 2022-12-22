Skip to main content
Last call: 3 longtime Minneapolis restaurants are closing New Year’s Eve

The restaurants have more than 70 years of combined history in the community.

Courtesy of Unsplash.

Three fixtures of the Minneapolis dining scene are saying goodbye on New Year's Eve.

The longtime establishments have each announced they'll be closing permanently on Dec. 31:

In Northeast Minneapolis, both Erté & the Peacock Lounge and the Red Stag Supperclub will close New Year’s Eve.

Erté & the Peacock Lounge is leaving the Historic Arts District neighborhood after 21 years and Reg Stag is saying goodbye after 15 years.

In Cedar Riverside, Keefer Court Bakery and Cafe will also close Dec. 31. The one-of-a-kind eatery has served Chinese baked goods for nearly 40 years. 

Read more about the closings here: 

