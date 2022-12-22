Last call: 3 longtime Minneapolis restaurants are closing New Year’s Eve

Three fixtures of the Minneapolis dining scene are saying goodbye on New Year's Eve.

The longtime establishments have each announced they'll be closing permanently on Dec. 31:

In Northeast Minneapolis, both Erté & the Peacock Lounge and the Red Stag Supperclub will close New Year’s Eve.

Erté & the Peacock Lounge is leaving the Historic Arts District neighborhood after 21 years and Reg Stag is saying goodbye after 15 years.

In Cedar Riverside, Keefer Court Bakery and Cafe will also close Dec. 31. The one-of-a-kind eatery has served Chinese baked goods for nearly 40 years.

