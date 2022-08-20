Late harvest forces some apple orchards to push back openings

Skip to main content
Late harvest force some apple orchards to push back opening dates

Minnetonka Orchards and Emma Krumbee's won't be open this weekend.

While many apple orchards in Minnesota are opening up for the fall season this weekend, a couple won't be joining them.

Minnetonka Orchards in Minnetrista has announced that it's pushing back its opening date by two weeks to Labor Day weekend, while Emma Krumbee's Orchard & Farm in Belle Plaine won't be opening until next Saturday, Aug. 27.

"Mother nature in Minnesota is very unreliable so we have to unfortunately push our season opener back," Emma Krumbee's announced earlier this week. "We apologize for any inconvenience!"

"Well, we "picked" the wrong weekend - we will NOT be opening on August 20th as previously planned," Minnetonka Orchards announced on Facebook.

"Mother Nature has asked for more time to perfect the apples and what's a-peel-ing about an orchard without apples to pick, apple pie, or apple cider to enjoy? We will be opening Labor Day weekend and look forward to sharing all our new animals, food huts and attractions!"

While there won't be apple picking in Minnetrista or Belle Plaine this weekend, plenty of other orchards are opening on schedule.

Other popular orchards opening this weekend include Aamodt's Apple Farm near Stillwater, Afton Apple Orchard in Afton, and Fireside Orchard and Gardens in Northfield.

