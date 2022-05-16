Skip to main content
Lawmaker suggests state soup should be 'Cream of Lutefisk'

Credit: Melissa Turtinen

A Minnesota lawmaker is proposing "Cream of Lutefisk" be adopted as the official soup of the state of Minnesota. 

The bill introduced by Rep. Mike Sundin (DFL-Esko) orders cream of lutefisk soup to join the ranks among the loons, the rusty-patched bumblebees, wild rice, blueberry muffins and honeycrisp apples we cherish. 

With an election looming, no companion bill on the contentious topic has come to fruition in the Senate. 

Sundin, as you've probably guessed, is not seeking re-election, and is seemingly trying to get himself excommunicated from Minnesota for good measure.

Does such a soup exist? A quick Google shows only mugs parodying the flavor in the form of Campbell's soup cans. Has anyone ever made it? You know what, don't answer that, in this instance ignorance is bliss. 

Lutefisk, just to refresh your memory, is dried code baked in lye. It is, and we're trying to be kind here, an acquired taste. As with most things in the culinary world, it tastes best when swimming in butter.

It's not the first time a state lawmaker has tried to coin a state soup. Last year, Rep. Jim Nash (R-Waconia) made a push for Cream of Mushroom to take the honor, given its importance as a base in hotdishes of various variety.

While cream of mushroom isn't necessarily everyone's cup o' soup, we don't think it's a stretch to suggest it's preferable to cream of lutefisk.

50,000 gallons of toilet wastewater leaks into Twin Cities lake

You may want to avoid this body of water.

Evidence that omicron strains BA.4 and BA.5 are in Minnesota

The European CDC has warned of a possible significant summer surge fueled by the omicron subvariants.

Hastings man charged for driving drunk with 2-year-old in vehicle

Matthew Quade's BAC was almost five times over the legal limit when police pulled him over last week.

Arrest made after person shot at Hopkins apartment building

Police say this was an isolated incident and that the victim and suspect knew each other.

BA.2.12.1 omicron subvariant quickly becoming dominant in MN

Experts say the subvariant is more transmissible but there is not evidence to suggest it causes more severe disease.

Teen paddle boarders rescued after 'abrupt wind change' on Lake Superior

The rescue happened off Park Point Beach Saturday.

DFLer who was in labor during endorsement convention to run in primary

Maye Quade gave a speech while in active labor before she ultimately withdrew from the endorsing convention last month to give birth.

Valleyfair opens this weekend, reveals full summer schedule of events

New fare includes walking tacos, hand-scooped ice cream and deep-fried pickles.

Jury selection begins in trial of Buffalo clinic shooter, Gregory Ulrich

The Buffalo health clinic shooter is accused of fatally shooting one person and injuring four others last year.

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, May 16

The latest from the state health department.

Tow truck workers struck by hit-and-run driver on I-35

The driver was in a black 2006 Lincoln MKZ.

