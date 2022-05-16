Lawmaker suggests state soup should be 'Cream of Lutefisk'

A Minnesota lawmaker is proposing "Cream of Lutefisk" be adopted as the official soup of the state of Minnesota.

The bill introduced by Rep. Mike Sundin (DFL-Esko) orders cream of lutefisk soup to join the ranks among the loons, the rusty-patched bumblebees, wild rice, blueberry muffins and honeycrisp apples we cherish.

With an election looming, no companion bill on the contentious topic has come to fruition in the Senate.

Sundin, as you've probably guessed, is not seeking re-election, and is seemingly trying to get himself excommunicated from Minnesota for good measure.

Does such a soup exist? A quick Google shows only mugs parodying the flavor in the form of Campbell's soup cans. Has anyone ever made it? You know what, don't answer that, in this instance ignorance is bliss.

Lutefisk, just to refresh your memory, is dried code baked in lye. It is, and we're trying to be kind here, an acquired taste. As with most things in the culinary world, it tastes best when swimming in butter.

It's not the first time a state lawmaker has tried to coin a state soup. Last year, Rep. Jim Nash (R-Waconia) made a push for Cream of Mushroom to take the honor, given its importance as a base in hotdishes of various variety.

While cream of mushroom isn't necessarily everyone's cup o' soup, we don't think it's a stretch to suggest it's preferable to cream of lutefisk.