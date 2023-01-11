Lego fans to gather at 'Brick Convention' in Eagan this spring

Lego fans in Minnesota will gather this spring when a national traveling convention comes to the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota Brick Convention will be held at the Eagan Civic Center on April 15 and April 16. The touring convention will feature displays, interactive opportunities, vendors and more.

Admission to the convention is $15 online and $18 at the door. Tickets gain visitors admission to three-hour blocks of time, and many slots are already sold out online.

Among the attractions visitors can expect are a Star Wars-themed area, an area featuring retired Lego sets, mosaics made of Lego, and a collection of Lego trains.

There will also be a construction area where visitors can build Legos themselves, as well as photo opportunities, while a number of "Lego Masters" will be present for meet-and-greet opportunities.

Brick Conventions will be held at various cities across the country throughout the spring, summer and fall.

Click here for ticket details.