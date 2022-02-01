Leinenkugel's announces release of its first ever sour beer

Wisconsin brewery Leinenkugel's has announced its first foray into sour beer.

The Chippewa Falls-based brewery, best known for its popular Summer Shandy, a weiss beer with lemonade flavoring, has chosen peach as the base for its first session-sour style beer.

Called Juicy Peach, the brewery says the new beer "balances delicious sweetness from natural peach juice with subtle tart notes."

"It is just tart enough to keep it interesting, but not overly sour, giving you the thirst-quenching, easy drinking flavor experience that is the perfect sweet pairing to balance out your next charcuterie board," it added.

The 155-year-old brewery says Juicy Peach is being made available year-round in the Great lakes region, coming in six- and 12-pack 12 ounce cans, as well as in draft form.

The beer has an ABV of 4.4%, and an IBU of 10. It is Leinenkugel's 10th year-round beer.

Although a Wisconsin brewery, Leinenkugel's retains a large presence in Minnesota including at the State Fair, where it sponsors the Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters