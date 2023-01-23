Skip to main content
Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy is hitting liquor stores earlier than ever

The popular, lemon-infused beer is back.

Leinenkugel's

Leinenkugel's is seeking to capitalize on Midwesterners' lust for warmer weather by releasing its summer favorite earlier than ever.

The Wisconsin-based brewery has announced that its Summer Shandy beers are back on liquor shelves this month.

Usually, the brewery doesn't release the lemon-infused beers until March – though last year it went a month early by distributing them in February – and then stops production in around September.

"What we've learned through data is that Summer Shandy outperforms, in terms of rate of sale, many of the winter seasonals that are existing," says Leinenkugel's President Tony Bugher said in a press release.

"Summer is a state of mind. We're going to have it out there as early as we can."

