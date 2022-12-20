Skip to main content
Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine in Brooklyn Park to close in March

Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine in Brooklyn Park to close in March

Chef Ann Ahmed is planning a new restaurant in Minneapolis.

Courtesy of Google Streetview.

Chef Ann Ahmed is planning a new restaurant in Minneapolis.

Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine will close in 2023, ending an 18-year run in Brooklyn Park. 

In a Facebook announcement Tuesday, chef and owner Ann Ahmed said the restaurant's last day will be March 31.  

"Lemon Grass has held a very special place in our heart, and we will never forget all of our amazing guests and incredible staff that have been our life blood for the past 18 years," the message reads. "We are thankful beyond words for the years of love and support we have received." 

A new Twin Cities restaurant concept is already in the works from Ahmed and the Lemon Grass team, who've shared they'll be opening a new venture soon in Minneapolis. 

"This new chapter will not be a new iteration of Lemon Grass, but rather something entirely different," Ahmed wrote. "However, a few fan favorite menu items will be making the journey with us." 

"Again, thank you for the years of love and support and for helping us write a story better than imaginable," she concluded. 

Ahmed's new restaurant concept will open in the former 4Bells space in Loring Park, according to Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 10.18.52 AM
MN Food & Drink

Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine in Brooklyn Park to close in March

Chef Ann Ahmed is planning a new restaurant in Minneapolis.

image
MN Weather

Photos: Sundog shines over Twin Cities neighborhood

Have you seen this atmospheric phenomenon before?

snow plow msp airport
MN Travel

Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on MN

As of 11 a.m., Delta has not issued waivers.

graphs_pexels_lukas
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise Podcast: What stocks are winning now, growth or value?

This current cycle favors one of these stock types now - and probably for the rest of the decade

SPPDHomicide
MN News

With woman's fatal shooting, St. Paul registers record 39th homicide

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.

3M
MN News

3M to stop manufacturing of 'forever chemicals' by end of 2025

The Maplewood company agreed in 2018 to pay out $850 million for historic PFAS contamination in the east metro.

snowstorm power outage
MN Weather

NWS in Duluth: 'Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!'

An ominous warning from the National Weather Service in Duluth.

Semi jackknifes on I-94 in Rogers, Minnesota
MN News

Snow causing major problems on Twin Cities roads during PM commute

Between 1-2 inches is expected to have fallen by the time the snow stops.

flickr jernej furman covid home test
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota launches telehealth program to offer no-cost COVID-19 therapeutics

The new telehealth program offers no-cost virtual care and therapeutics for COVID-19.

SeanStoutFB
MN News

Driver who died in Hwy. 62 bridge crash identified

The victim crashed his car in snowy overnight conditions.

police lights
MN News

Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself inside Arizona home

Two Minnesotans are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Arizona.

image
MN Lifestyle

Como Zoo's beloved orangutan, Amanda, dies at 46

The orangutan that delighted visitors for decades is remembered as a "beautiful soul."

Related

Screen Shot 2022-12-15 at 3.38.14 PM
MN Food & Drink

Erté & the Peacock Lounge to close after 21 years in Minneapolis

The artsy neighborhood restaurant is saying goodbye.

Screen Shot 2022-12-01 at 9.15.44 AM
MN Food & Drink

Chinese restaurant closing after 50 years in Columbia Heights

The beloved family-owned restaurant will close Dec. 24.

KeeferCourt
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis bakery to close its doors after nearly 40 years in business

The Chinese restaurant will officially close on Dec. 31.

Cheetah Pizza
MN Food & Drink

Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

The restaurant was located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd.

Screen Shot 2022-12-02 at 7.59.36 AM
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul's East Side Bar closes after two-and-a-half years in business

The bar opened just as the COVID-19 pandemic closed bars and restaurants.

image
MN Food & Drink

Nicollet Mall's new Ties Lounge & Rooftop closes 'indefinitely'

The establishment aimed to reconnect the downtown community.

Screen Shot 2022-11-22 at 4.34.31 PM
MN Food & Drink

Red Stag Supperclub to close after 15 years

The Northeast Minneapolis staple is closing Dec. 31.

Screen Shot 2022-02-24 at 8.03.16 AM
MN Food & Drink

2 Northeast Minneapolis restaurants to close

Both restaurants' last day in business will be April 23.