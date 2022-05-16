Licensed physician Ken Jeong to do standup in MN this September

Skip to main content
Comedian Ken Jeong coming to Minnesota in September

The licensed physician will take the stage at Treasure Island Resort and Casino on Sept. 30.

Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Best known for his gangster role in The Hangover and working as a panelist judge on the show The Masked Singer, Ken Jeong is coming to Treasure Island Resort and Casino later this year. 

The multi-talented entertainment star will do standup at the Island Event Center on Sept. 30. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, starting at $39.

Jeong competed undergraduate work at Duke University and obtained a medical degree from the University of North Carolina. He then continued to pursue his dreams in theater and comedy, getting his break on The View while earning the title "The Funniest Doctor in America."

The comedian has made appearances on shows including Community, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Entourage, The Office, and Boston Legal. He appeared in 2007 Seth Rogen movie Knocked Up, and followed it up with his recurring role in The Hangover series as mobster Mr. Chow.

The film went on to be one of the highest grossing R-rated films ever.

Jeong last made a Minnesota appearance in February 2021, where he performed at Mystic Lake Casino and Hotel.

