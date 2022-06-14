Skip to main content
Kimball first joined the station as an intern in 2005.

Lindsay Kimball. Photo by Sara Fish for MPR.

Kimball first joined the station as an intern in 2005.

A longtime host and radio programmer at 89.3 The Current will return to the station as program director after a three-year stint leading Minnesota Public Radio's membership team. 

On Tuesday, the station announced Lindsay Kimball would rejoin the station in the role this week, stepping in after the departure of former program director Jim McGuinn. 

In April, MPR abruptly announced McGuinn was no longer with the station, moments after host Mary Lucia wrapped up her final show. 

Kimball started her career at The Current in 2005. 

She began as an intern and became the station's assistant program director. Her work also included hosting and producing programming and launching streams, including Rock the Cradle, Radio Heartland and Local Current. 

In 2018, Kimball joined the MPR membership team and became the director of membership in April 2019 while continuing to host a Friday night show on The Current. 

“I’m beyond excited to work with the amazing team at The Current again,” Kimball said in the announcement. “Programming radio is my passion, and I look forward to continuing to strengthen this amazing service and music community partner.”

The Current has also named Jesse Wiza the station's assistant program director and Rachel Frances as associate producer of The Morning Show. 

Lindsay Kimball to lead The Current as program director

