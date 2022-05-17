Skip to main content

Lineup for returning Canterbury Park Concert Series revealed

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Canterbury Park in Shakopee has announced this summer's concert line-up ahead of ticket sales opening Friday. 

The Canterbury Park Concert Series, in collaboration with Sue McLean and Associates, officially returns Friday, July 29. 

Among the acts booked for this year's event include Portland rockers Everclear, Minnesota's-own experimental indie band Cloud Cult, and singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge.

The 2022 line-up includes: 

  • July 29 - Everclear
  • August 5 - Anderson East
  • August 9 - Melissa Etheridge
  • August 12 - Marc Cohn
  • August 16 - Gov't Mule
  • August 19 - Cloud Cult
  • September 9 - Yonder Mountain String Band & The Lil Smokies
  • September 16 - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

“The positive response from guests attending last year’s inaugural concert series was tremendous,” Deb Schaber, director of entertainment for Canterbury Park, stated in a press release.

"Our venue provides guests an opportunity to experience great outdoor music in a unique setting that offers comfortable seating, outstanding sightlines and acoustics, and close proximity to the stage.”

More artists will be announced, according to Canterbury. Additional information and tickets are available at tickets.canterburypark.com

