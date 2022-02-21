Skip to main content
Lineup for Twin Cities Summer Jam at Canterbury Park revealed

Blake Shelton and Kane Brown are the headliners.

Justin Higuchi, Flickr (cropped)

The lineup for Twin Cities Summer Jam at Canterbury Park has been revealed.

The three-day music festival in Shakopee will be held Thursday-Saturday, July 21-23, with the Friday and Saturday night headliners announced as Kane Brown and Blake Shelton respectively, while popular hard rock tribute band Hairball will play Thursday night.

Among the other backs booked is Hot in Herre singer Nelly, who will play on the Friday.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 25, with single-day tickets costing $77, and three-day tickets costing $149. You can reduce these prices to $69 each for single day and $129 for three days if you buy six tickets at once.

Here's a look at the lineup by day:

Thursday, July 21

  • Hairball
  • Fabulous Armadillos

Friday, July 22

  • Kane Brown
  • Nelly
  • Kidd G
  • Callista Clark
  • Restless Road

Saturday, July 23

  • Blake Shelton
  • Mason Dixon Line
  • 38 Special
  • Elvie Shane
  • Trace Adkins

Twin Cities Summer Jam was first launched in 2018 by KFAN personality and musician Chris Hawkey, his manager Sarah Jane, and festival promoter Jerry Braam.

You can find ticket information here.

