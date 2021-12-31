List of restaurants closing this weekend due to COVID, staffing issues

Restaurants across the Twin Cities are closing for New Year's weekend — a big money-making weekend for them — due to staff being out with COVID-19.

This comes when many restaurants are already struggling to find workers.

Here's a list:

Bar La Grassa

A message on the Minneapolis restaurant's website says it will be closed until Jan. 4.

Can Can Wonderland

Can Can Wonderland in St. Paul said it would be closed from Dec. 30 through Thursday, Jan. 6, "out of an abundance of caution."

Can Can Wonderland says its staff is 100% vaccinated but there have been a few COVID cases among employees, and even though they haven't been at work in recent days, it wants to take "the proactive stance of not hosting the large event."

"The decision to create a longer closure time will allow staff to self-isolate as a pre-emptive measure per the revised CDC recommendations," Can Can Wonderland said in a news release. It will use the time to conduct a deep clean of the entire space.

Can Can Wonderland plans to reschedule its New Year's Eve party "when the time is right and safe for all."

“I’m confident that this is the right thing to do right now, but rest assured that we are dreaming up a diverse roster of really fun happenings for 2022," Tony Perella, director of operations, said in a statement.

Can Can Wonderland will reevaluate COVID-19 cases and community spread in St. Paul and Ramsey County on Jan. 4, 2022, and determine opening procedures for Jan. 6, 2022. It will share any "new and exciting safety protocols" on its website and social media.

Estelle

Estelle in St. Paul will be closed until Jan. 10 due to "multiple COVID cases within our team," the restaurant wrote on its website.

"We will be taking this time to isolate and have all staff test before reopening to the public," Estelle said.

Instead, Estelle offered a New Year's Eve dinner for two but it is sold out.

The Gnome, Hope Breakfast Bar

The Gnome Pub in St. Paul and Hope Breakfast Bar in St. Paul and St. Louis Park announced Thursday they would be closed Dec. 30-Jan. 2 due to COVID-19 concerns.

"This decision has been made with an abundance of caution to our cherished staff and loyal guests. As a gathering place, we put the health and wellness of our staff and community above all else," the restaurants said on Facebook.

The restaurants plan to reopen on Monday, Jan. 2.

"We will be taking all steps possible to ensure we have a COVID safe environment for our staff and guests upon reopening. We cannot wait to welcome you back to share a meal," they said.

Martina

The Minneapolis restaurant closed Dec. 29 and will remain closed through Jan. 2, its website says.

Owamni

Owamni in Minneapolis on Thursday said it has been forced to cancel all reservations due to COVID-19 concerns from Dec. 30-Jan. 2. This is a few days before Owamni had already planned to close for a January break.

"We have had staff members testing positive this week, and out of an abundance of caution to our staff and guests we have made the decision to close a few days early," Owamni said on Twitter.

The restaurant will reopen Jan. 19 for its winter dinner series. And when it reopens, it will require proof of vaccination to be seated.

Rosalia

The Minneapolis restaurant closed Dec. 29 and will remain closed through Jan. 2.

St. Paul Grill

St. Paul Grill on its website said it will close Friday and Saturday "out of an abundance of reasonable caution."

"With the current surges of the omicron and delta variants, we are taking these preventative measures to keep our team and you, our valued guests, safe and healthy," the restaurant says.

It says "pausing and doing what is smart will get us through this."

The restaurant plans to reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 5, for dinner.

Tria

Tria in North Oaks said it's closing this weekend, Friday-Saturday, out of an "abundance of reasonable caution" due to current COVID surges.

As of now, it plans to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 4, for dinner, the restaurant says.

Young Joni

The Minneapolis restaurant on its website says it has "made the difficult decision" to temporarily close through Jan. 3, 2022, as well as modify its hours and offerings "over the next couple weeks."

Young Joni will be closed Dec. 30-Jan. 3, then will offer takeaway food from Jan. 4-8. It will be closed Jan. 9 and then reopen for in-person dining on Jan. 10.

"As we navigate the twists and turns of COVID, our staffing levels have fluctuated, and for now, we feel it is in our best interest to take a brief pause so the team can reset and take care of themselves," Young Joni said. "We apologize for this change in plans and know we are making the best decision for all.

"We will miss having you at our table to celebrate and commemorate the transition into a new year."