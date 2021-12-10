List: Snow emergencies declared in the Twin Cities metro

List of snow emergencies declared in the Twin Cities metro
It's the first significant snowfall of the season for the Twin Cities. Which means residents will need to be mindful of snow emergencies and winter parking rules. Here's a rundown of what's currently in effect in many metro cities.
Apple Valley
On-street parking is prohibited any time plows are out doing snow removal operations. This is typically after snow begins to fall.
Andover
It's unlawful to park on a city street after 2+ inches of snowfall, until the road has been plowed.
Blaine
No parking on city streets with 2+ inches of snowfall until the road has been cleared.
Bloomington
Brooklyn Center
Declared, with parking restrictions going into effect 9 p.m. Friday. No on-street parking until roads are plowed to the curb.
Brooklyn Park
Declared, begins 11:59 p.m. Friday.
Burnsville
No parking on city streets any time there is a "snow event."
Coon Rapids
No parking on city streets any time 3 or more inches of snow is expected, until it's been plowed from curb to curb.
Cottage Grove
No on-street parking allowed any time there is 2+ inches of snow, until streets have been cleared.
Eagan
Follow odd/even parking restrictions from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. all winter, whether it snows or not. Plowing begins when snowfall hits 2+ inches.
Eden Prairie
Declared a snow event effective Dec. 10–11.
Edina
With snowfall of 1 1/2 inches or more, vehicles can't be parked on city streets, highways or alleys until plowed to the curbline.
Faribault
Declared for Saturday. No parking on city streets from 1-8 a.m. or until plowed curb to curb,
Hastings
A snow emergency is automatic when there are 2 or more inches of snow; the city is no longer sending out alerts declaring a snow emergency
Inver Grove Heights
A snow event of 2+ inches means no on-street parking while plows clear the roads.
Lakeville
No on-street parking while it's snowing until roads are cleared.
Maple Grove
On-street parking automatically prohibited with 2+ inches of snow, until plowed.
Maplewood
No on-street parking 2-6 a.m. during snow events.
Minneapolis
Declared a snow emergency at 4 p.m. First night parking rules go into effect starting at 9 p.m. See the full rules here.
Minnetonka
Plowing begins from 2-4 a.m. after 2+ inches of snowfall. Vehicles cannot remain out on the street "in a manner that interferes with snow removal operations."
Plymouth
Declared, snow removal will begin Dec. 11.
Richfield
Snow emergencies automatically go into effect with 4 or more inches of snowfall. On-street parking is prohibited until streets have been fully plowed.
Roseville
No on-street parking when 2+ inches of snow has fallen, until cleared. Plow activities are announced here.
Savage
Vehicles must be removed from city streets when 2+ inches of snow falls.
Shakopee
Snow emergency triggers automatically with 2+ inches of snow, or when declared by the city. No vehicles allowed on city streets until cleared.
St. Louis Park
Snow emergency declared. Begins 10 p.m. Friday.
St. Paul
Snow emergency declared. Plowing on night routes begins at 9 p.m., daytime route plowing starts at 8 a.m. Saturday. Parking rules can be found here.
Wayzata
Snow of 2+ inches triggers automatic parking restrictions starting at 2 a.m. No vehicles can be parked on unplowed streets.
West St. Paul
Snow emergency declared. No parking on streets beginning at 2 a.m., until plowed.
Woodbury
On-street parking automatically prohibited after 2+ inches of snow, until plowed.