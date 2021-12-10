List: Snow emergencies declared in the Twin Cities metro

Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
List of snow emergencies declared in the Twin Cities metro
Here's the latest based on Friday's heavy snowstorm.
It's the first significant snowfall of the season for the Twin Cities. Which means residents will need to be mindful of snow emergencies and winter parking rules. Here's a rundown of what's currently in effect in many metro cities.

Apple Valley

On-street parking is prohibited any time plows are out doing snow removal operations. This is typically after snow begins to fall.

Andover

It's unlawful to park on a city street after 2+ inches of snowfall, until the road has been plowed.

Blaine

No parking on city streets with 2+ inches of snowfall until the road has been cleared.

Bloomington

In effect.

Brooklyn Center

Declared, with parking restrictions going into effect 9 p.m. Friday. No on-street parking until roads are plowed to the curb.

Brooklyn Park

Declared, begins 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Burnsville

No parking on city streets any time there is a "snow event."

Coon Rapids

No parking on city streets any time 3 or more inches of snow is expected, until it's been plowed from curb to curb.

Cottage Grove

No on-street parking allowed any time there is 2+ inches of snow, until streets have been cleared.

Eagan

Follow odd/even parking restrictions from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. all winter, whether it snows or not. Plowing begins when snowfall hits 2+ inches.

Eden Prairie

Declared a snow event effective Dec. 10–11.

Edina

With snowfall of 1 1/2 inches or more, vehicles can't be parked on city streets, highways or alleys until plowed to the curbline.

Faribault

Declared for Saturday. No parking on city streets from 1-8 a.m. or until plowed curb to curb,

Hastings

A snow emergency is automatic when there are 2 or more inches of snow; the city is no longer sending out alerts declaring a snow emergency

Inver Grove Heights

A snow event of 2+ inches means no on-street parking while plows clear the roads.

Lakeville

No on-street parking while it's snowing until roads are cleared.

Maple Grove

On-street parking automatically prohibited with 2+ inches of snow, until plowed.

Maplewood

No on-street parking 2-6 a.m. during snow events.

Minneapolis

Declared a snow emergency at 4 p.m. First night parking rules go into effect starting at 9 p.m. See the full rules here.

Minnetonka

Plowing begins from 2-4 a.m. after 2+ inches of snowfall. Vehicles cannot remain out on the street "in a manner that interferes with snow removal operations."

Plymouth

Declared, snow removal will begin Dec. 11.

Richfield

Snow emergencies automatically go into effect with 4 or more inches of snowfall. On-street parking is prohibited until streets have been fully plowed.

Roseville

No on-street parking when 2+ inches of snow has fallen, until cleared. Plow activities are announced here.

Savage

Vehicles must be removed from city streets when 2+ inches of snow falls.

Shakopee

Snow emergency triggers automatically with 2+ inches of snow, or when declared by the city. No vehicles allowed on city streets until cleared.

St. Louis Park

Snow emergency declared. Begins 10 p.m. Friday.

St. Paul

Snow emergency declared. Plowing on night routes begins at 9 p.m., daytime route plowing starts at 8 a.m. Saturday. Parking rules can be found here.

Wayzata

Snow of 2+ inches triggers automatic parking restrictions starting at 2 a.m. No vehicles can be parked on unplowed streets.

West St. Paul

Snow emergency declared. No parking on streets beginning at 2 a.m., until plowed.

Woodbury

On-street parking automatically prohibited after 2+ inches of snow, until plowed.

