List of Twin Cities restaurants offering Thanksgiving takeout this year

Thanksgiving is hurtling ever closer and those who are looking to give cooking a miss this year have no shortage of options for takeout in the Twin Cities.

Check out this (by no means comprehensive) list of places that are offering takeout Thanksgiving meals this year.

Animales BBQ

Location: 1121 Quincy St NE., Minneapolis.

Thanksgiving offerings: Half turkey and gravy, cheesy grits, one quart of spiced and roasted carrots with queso fresco and lime, cheddar chive biscuits

Cost: $80 (feeds four)

When: Order now for pickup either Nov. 23 and 24.

More information here

Barbette

Location: 1600 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Thanksgiving offerings: Fromage and charcuterie box, cassoulet for two, coq au vin for two, ratatouille for two, meal kit salads, sides including green beans, mashed potato, broccolini.

Cost: Meal kits for two range from $42-$50; sides and desserts start at $8.

When: Preorder by 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22. Pickup anytime Nov. 24.

More information here

Buca Di Beppo

Location: Multiple locations

Thanksgiving offerings: Turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, Italian sausage, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie

Cost: $229 (feeds 10) and $399 (feeds 20)

When: Pickup between Nov. 15 and Nov. 25

More information here

Blue Plate Restaurant Group

Locations: Edina Grill, Highland Grill (St. Paul), The Freehouse (Minneapolis), Longfellow Grill (Minneapolis), The Lowry (Minneapolis), Three Squares Restaurant (Maple Grove)

Thanksgiving offerings: Take and bake roasted turkey with turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, corn bread stuffing, green bean hot dish, festive salad.

Cost: $75 (feeds four)

When: Order by Saturday, Nov. 20 for pickup on Nov. 24.

Go to individual restaurant pages here to order.

Buttered Tin

Location: 237 East 7th St., St Paul and 2445 Northeast Marshall St., Minneapolis

Thanksgiving offerings: Ham, yams and green beans with a choice of 11 pie flavors

Cost: $137 (feeds 4 to 6)

When: Order by Nov. 17 for pickup on Nov. 24 at either location

More information here

Capital Grille

Location: 801 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Thanksgiving offerings: As well as Thanksgiving Day dining for $43 for adults and $15 for children, The Capital Grille is offering "sides at home" for takeout comprising brioche stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, mashed sweet potatoes, French green beans, cranberry-pear chutney, and seeded roles.

Cost: Sides at home costs $125 for four.

When: Pickup is on Nov. 24 or 25

See the full menu here

Colossal Cafe

Location: 1340 Grand Ave, St Paul.

Thanksgiving offerings: Take and bake including turkey breast and/or thigh, dressing, potatoes, stuffing, pies.

Cost: Varies, menu is here.

When: Pickup is by 4 p.m. on Nov. 24.

More information here

D'Amico Catering

Location: Pickup in Golden Valley, Brooklyn Park.

Thanksgiving offerings: Salad, turkey with gravy and pumpkin pie. Sides include rolls, sweet potatoes, green been casserole and spiced cranberries

Cost: $235 (feeds 6)

When: Orders should be placed by Nov. 22 for pickup on Nov. 24. Pickup is either at Edinburgh USA in Brooklyn Park or Metropolitan Ballroom and Clubroom in Golden Valley.

See the full menu here

Free Dinner at Faith Deliverance Holiness Church

Location: 1119 North Morgan Ave., Minneapolis

Thanksgiving offers: Community dinner.

Cost: None

When: Nov. 25 from 2 to 5 p.m.

More information here

Hark! Cafe

Location: 430 North 1st Ave., Minneapolis

Thanksgiving offerings: Vegan, gluten-free pies

Cost: $40 for apple-cranberry, $40 for pumpkin, $50 for pecan and $120 for all three. Mini pies also available for $13 to $18

When: Order through Nov. 20 for pickup on Nov. 24 and 25

More information here

Hazelwood – Tonka Bay

Location: 5635 Manitou Rd, Excelsior, MN 55331.

Thanksgiving offerings: Turkey, stuffing, potatoes, green bean casserole, fire roasted corn, cran-strawberry sauce, dinner rolls, bread pudding or pumpkin pie.

Cost: $150 for 4-6 people.

When: Order by Thursday, Nov. 18 to reserve pickup time.

More information here.

The Lexington

Location: 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul

Thanksgiving offerings: Herb roasted turkey breast and cider braised leg, sprouts with bacon, whipped potatoes, sweet potato casserole, butter and sage stuffing, dinner roads, cranberry chutney, gravy, pumpkin pie.

Cost: $220 (feeds 4-6 people)

When: Order now for pickup between 4-6 p.m. Nov. 24.

More information here

Local Roots

Location: 817 E 66th St, Richfield.

Thanksgiving offerings: Turkey, stuffing, mashed potato, vegetables, gravy, pumpkin pies, dinner rolls, green bean casserole.

Cost: $80 for half-bird (feeds 3-5), $145 for whole bird (feeds 6-9).

When: Order by Nov, 21, pickup Nov. 24.

More information here.

The Lynhall

Location: 2640 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis.

Thanksgiving offerings: Turkey and vegetarian bundles, buns, pies, appetizers, sides.

Cost: $120 for 2, $225 for 4.

When: Order by Nov. 17, pickup is Nov. 23 from 4-7 p.m. or Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information and full menu here

Ono Hawaiian Plates

Location: 729 North Washington Ave., Minneapolis

Thanksgiving offerings: Turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, coconut creamed spinach, sweet rolls, cranberry and pineapple compote and pineapple upside down cake

Cost: $149 (feeds 4)

When: Comes ready-to-eat on Thanksgiving Day from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

More information here

Patisserie 46 and Rose Street Patisserie

Rose Street Patisserie

Location: 4552 South Grand Ave., Minneapolis and 171 North Snelling Ave., St Paul

Thanksgiving offerings: Pecan pie, breads, pumpkin cheesecake and stuffing available

Cost: Varies

When: Order by Nov. 21 or until sold out.

Pickup at either location. More information here

Red Cow

Location: 2626 Hennepin Ave., Uptown Minneapolis.

Thanksgiving offerings: Meal kit includes roast turkey breast, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, gravy, butter pecan sweet potatoes, stuffing, mac n cheese, bread and garlic butter, cranberries, pumpkin pie.

Cost: $209 (feeds 5-7).

When: Order by Sunday, Nov. 21. Pickup between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 24.

More information

here

Reverie

Location: 1517 E 35th St, Minneapolis, MN 55407

Thanksgiving offerings: Plant-based take and bake kits including turkey roast​, mojo smoked brussels sprouts, maple bourbon roasted carrots, garlic mashed potatoes, portobello gravy, spiced wine cranberry sauce.

Cost: $120 (feeds 4-6)

When: Pickup is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 24.

More information here

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Location: 920 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Thanksgiving offerings: Turkey breast, sausage and herb stuffing, salad and sides, chocolate sin cake, creamed spinach, au gratin potatoes, green beans, sweet potato cassrole.

Cost: Thanksgiving dinner is $175 (feeds 4), sides package is $115, individual sides are $27.95.

When: Sides pickups start Nov. 17, otherwise pickup Nov. 23-24.

More information here

Saint Dinette

Location: 261 5th St. E., St. Paul.

Thanksgiving offerings: Smoked turkey with smoked cranberry BBQ sauce, cornbread stuffing, scalloped potatoes with pimento cheese, collard greens with chiles, pumpkin pudding.

Cost: $75 (serves 2, order more for larger parties)

When: Pickup between 5-6 p.m. on Nov. 24,

More information here

Surly Beer Hall

Location: 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Thanksgiving offerings: Turkey breast, bone-out pit ham, turkey confit and herb stuffing, cheese creamed spinach, gravy, cranberry preserve, pumpkin pie, dinner rolls.

Cost: $200 (feeds 4-6)

When: Order now for pickup either Nov. 23-24.

More information here

Tilia

Location: 2726 W 43rd St, Minneapolis.

Thanksgiving offerings: Selection of pies including pumpkin, pecan, and lemon cranberry, and a la carte sides including chicken liver & foie gras mousse, charred sprouts, parmesan mashed potatoes, poultry gravy, stuffing, and a charcuterie board.

Cost: Pies cost $45, sides vary from $8-40.

When: Available for pickup between 12-6 p.m. Nov. 24.

More information here

Tria

Location: 5959 Centerville Rd, North Oaks.

Thanksgiving offerings: Roasted turkey, house salad with herb vinaigrette, garlic whipped potatoes, dressing, autumn vegetables, cranberry sauce, gravy, baguette, pumpkin pie.

Cost: $160 (feeds 4-5)

When: Order by Thursday, Nov. 18. Pickup is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 24, or 8-11 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.

More information here

Union Hmong Kitchen

Location: 693 Raymond Ave., St Paul

Thanksgiving offerings: Fish, turkey and sausages, with sides of sticky rice, rice noodles and vegetables

Cost: $220 (feeds 3-4)

When: Order by Nov. 19 for pickup on Nov. 24, pickup at Vinai (1717 Northeast 2nd St., Minneapolis)

More information here