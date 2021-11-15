List of Twin Cities restaurants offering Thanksgiving takeout this year

List of Twin Cities restaurants offering takeout Thanksgiving dinners this year
Thanksgiving is hurtling ever closer and those who are looking to give cooking a miss this year have no shortage of options for takeout in the Twin Cities.
Check out this (by no means comprehensive) list of places that are offering takeout Thanksgiving meals this year.
Animales BBQ
Location: 1121 Quincy St NE., Minneapolis.
Thanksgiving offerings: Half turkey and gravy, cheesy grits, one quart of spiced and roasted carrots with queso fresco and lime, cheddar chive biscuits
Cost: $80 (feeds four)
When: Order now for pickup either Nov. 23 and 24.
More information here
Barbette
Location: 1600 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.
Thanksgiving offerings: Fromage and charcuterie box, cassoulet for two, coq au vin for two, ratatouille for two, meal kit salads, sides including green beans, mashed potato, broccolini.
Cost: Meal kits for two range from $42-$50; sides and desserts start at $8.
When: Preorder by 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22. Pickup anytime Nov. 24.
More information here
Buca Di Beppo
Location: Multiple locations
Thanksgiving offerings: Turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, Italian sausage, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie
Cost: $229 (feeds 10) and $399 (feeds 20)
When: Pickup between Nov. 15 and Nov. 25
More information here
Blue Plate Restaurant Group
Locations: Edina Grill, Highland Grill (St. Paul), The Freehouse (Minneapolis), Longfellow Grill (Minneapolis), The Lowry (Minneapolis), Three Squares Restaurant (Maple Grove)
Thanksgiving offerings: Take and bake roasted turkey with turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, corn bread stuffing, green bean hot dish, festive salad.
Cost: $75 (feeds four)
When: Order by Saturday, Nov. 20 for pickup on Nov. 24.
Go to individual restaurant pages here to order.
Buttered Tin
Location: 237 East 7th St., St Paul and 2445 Northeast Marshall St., Minneapolis
Thanksgiving offerings: Ham, yams and green beans with a choice of 11 pie flavors
Cost: $137 (feeds 4 to 6)
When: Order by Nov. 17 for pickup on Nov. 24 at either location
More information here
Capital Grille
Location: 801 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
Thanksgiving offerings: As well as Thanksgiving Day dining for $43 for adults and $15 for children, The Capital Grille is offering "sides at home" for takeout comprising brioche stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, mashed sweet potatoes, French green beans, cranberry-pear chutney, and seeded roles.
Cost: Sides at home costs $125 for four.
When: Pickup is on Nov. 24 or 25
See the full menu here
Colossal Cafe
Location: 1340 Grand Ave, St Paul.
Thanksgiving offerings: Take and bake including turkey breast and/or thigh, dressing, potatoes, stuffing, pies.
Cost: Varies, menu is here.
When: Pickup is by 4 p.m. on Nov. 24.
More information here
D'Amico Catering
Location: Pickup in Golden Valley, Brooklyn Park.
Thanksgiving offerings: Salad, turkey with gravy and pumpkin pie. Sides include rolls, sweet potatoes, green been casserole and spiced cranberries
Cost: $235 (feeds 6)
When: Orders should be placed by Nov. 22 for pickup on Nov. 24. Pickup is either at Edinburgh USA in Brooklyn Park or Metropolitan Ballroom and Clubroom in Golden Valley.
See the full menu here
Free Dinner at Faith Deliverance Holiness Church
Location: 1119 North Morgan Ave., Minneapolis
Thanksgiving offers: Community dinner.
Cost: None
When: Nov. 25 from 2 to 5 p.m.
More information here
Hark! Cafe
Location: 430 North 1st Ave., Minneapolis
Thanksgiving offerings: Vegan, gluten-free pies
Cost: $40 for apple-cranberry, $40 for pumpkin, $50 for pecan and $120 for all three. Mini pies also available for $13 to $18
When: Order through Nov. 20 for pickup on Nov. 24 and 25
More information here
Hazelwood – Tonka Bay
Location: 5635 Manitou Rd, Excelsior, MN 55331.
Thanksgiving offerings: Turkey, stuffing, potatoes, green bean casserole, fire roasted corn, cran-strawberry sauce, dinner rolls, bread pudding or pumpkin pie.
Cost: $150 for 4-6 people.
When: Order by Thursday, Nov. 18 to reserve pickup time.
More information here.
The Lexington
Location: 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul
Thanksgiving offerings: Herb roasted turkey breast and cider braised leg, sprouts with bacon, whipped potatoes, sweet potato casserole, butter and sage stuffing, dinner roads, cranberry chutney, gravy, pumpkin pie.
Cost: $220 (feeds 4-6 people)
When: Order now for pickup between 4-6 p.m. Nov. 24.
More information here
Local Roots
Location: 817 E 66th St, Richfield.
Thanksgiving offerings: Turkey, stuffing, mashed potato, vegetables, gravy, pumpkin pies, dinner rolls, green bean casserole.
Cost: $80 for half-bird (feeds 3-5), $145 for whole bird (feeds 6-9).
When: Order by Nov, 21, pickup Nov. 24.
More information here.
The Lynhall
Location: 2640 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis.
Thanksgiving offerings: Turkey and vegetarian bundles, buns, pies, appetizers, sides.
Cost: $120 for 2, $225 for 4.
When: Order by Nov. 17, pickup is Nov. 23 from 4-7 p.m. or Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More information and full menu here
Ono Hawaiian Plates
Location: 729 North Washington Ave., Minneapolis
Thanksgiving offerings: Turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, coconut creamed spinach, sweet rolls, cranberry and pineapple compote and pineapple upside down cake
Cost: $149 (feeds 4)
When: Comes ready-to-eat on Thanksgiving Day from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
More information here
Patisserie 46 and Rose Street Patisserie
Location: 4552 South Grand Ave., Minneapolis and 171 North Snelling Ave., St Paul
Thanksgiving offerings: Pecan pie, breads, pumpkin cheesecake and stuffing available
Cost: Varies
When: Order by Nov. 21 or until sold out.
Pickup at either location. More information here
Red Cow
Location: 2626 Hennepin Ave., Uptown Minneapolis.
Thanksgiving offerings: Meal kit includes roast turkey breast, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, gravy, butter pecan sweet potatoes, stuffing, mac n cheese, bread and garlic butter, cranberries, pumpkin pie.
Cost: $209 (feeds 5-7).
When: Order by Sunday, Nov. 21. Pickup between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 24.
More information
Reverie
Location: 1517 E 35th St, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Thanksgiving offerings: Plant-based take and bake kits including turkey roast, mojo smoked brussels sprouts, maple bourbon roasted carrots, garlic mashed potatoes, portobello gravy, spiced wine cranberry sauce.
Cost: $120 (feeds 4-6)
When: Pickup is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 24.
More information here
Ruth's Chris Steak House
Location: 920 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Thanksgiving offerings: Turkey breast, sausage and herb stuffing, salad and sides, chocolate sin cake, creamed spinach, au gratin potatoes, green beans, sweet potato cassrole.
Cost: Thanksgiving dinner is $175 (feeds 4), sides package is $115, individual sides are $27.95.
When: Sides pickups start Nov. 17, otherwise pickup Nov. 23-24.
More information here
Saint Dinette
Location: 261 5th St. E., St. Paul.
Thanksgiving offerings: Smoked turkey with smoked cranberry BBQ sauce, cornbread stuffing, scalloped potatoes with pimento cheese, collard greens with chiles, pumpkin pudding.
Cost: $75 (serves 2, order more for larger parties)
When: Pickup between 5-6 p.m. on Nov. 24,
More information here
Surly Beer Hall
Location: 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.
Thanksgiving offerings: Turkey breast, bone-out pit ham, turkey confit and herb stuffing, cheese creamed spinach, gravy, cranberry preserve, pumpkin pie, dinner rolls.
Cost: $200 (feeds 4-6)
When: Order now for pickup either Nov. 23-24.
More information here
Tilia
Location: 2726 W 43rd St, Minneapolis.
Thanksgiving offerings: Selection of pies including pumpkin, pecan, and lemon cranberry, and a la carte sides including chicken liver & foie gras mousse, charred sprouts, parmesan mashed potatoes, poultry gravy, stuffing, and a charcuterie board.
Cost: Pies cost $45, sides vary from $8-40.
When: Available for pickup between 12-6 p.m. Nov. 24.
More information here
Tria
Location: 5959 Centerville Rd, North Oaks.
Thanksgiving offerings: Roasted turkey, house salad with herb vinaigrette, garlic whipped potatoes, dressing, autumn vegetables, cranberry sauce, gravy, baguette, pumpkin pie.
Cost: $160 (feeds 4-5)
When: Order by Thursday, Nov. 18. Pickup is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 24, or 8-11 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.
More information here
Union Hmong Kitchen
Location: 693 Raymond Ave., St Paul
Thanksgiving offerings: Fish, turkey and sausages, with sides of sticky rice, rice noodles and vegetables
Cost: $220 (feeds 3-4)
When: Order by Nov. 19 for pickup on Nov. 24, pickup at Vinai (1717 Northeast 2nd St., Minneapolis)
More information here