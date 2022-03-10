Little Free Library launches interactive app

Little Free Library, the nonprofit organization behind the pop-up library boxes in neighborhoods across the country, has launched an app to help people find books.

The organization announced the app, which is available for iPhone or Android, on Tuesday. The app allows users to search for libraries nearby and create routes to visit specific libraries.

What the Little Free Library looks like in the iPhone app store.

The volunteers who manage the libraries can also use the app to upload photos of their selection and alert users when the library has new books or is in need of book donations.

“A Little Free Library book-sharing box provides the physical connection between volunteer stewards, patrons looking for books and partner organizations that provide support,” said Little Free Library Executive Director Greig Metzger, in a statement.

“With the mobile application, it is easier and more convenient to find and support a registered Little Free Library. Greater ease and convenience facilitates community connections, expands awareness and grows book access.”

To roll out the app, Little Free Library will also offer one user $500 to its online store if they download the app before May 1.

According to its website, Little Free Library has around 50 locations in the Twin Cities.