Skip to main content
Little Free Library launches interactive app

Little Free Library launches interactive app

The app allows users to search for libraries and volunteers to show their selections.

Little Free Library

The app allows users to search for libraries and volunteers to show their selections.

Little Free Library, the nonprofit organization behind the pop-up library boxes in neighborhoods across the country, has launched an app to help people find books.

The organization announced the app, which is available for iPhone or Android, on Tuesday. The app allows users to search for libraries nearby and create routes to visit specific libraries.

What the Little Free Library looks like in the iPhone app store. 

What the Little Free Library looks like in the iPhone app store. 

The volunteers who manage the libraries can also use the app to upload photos of their selection and alert users when the library has new books or is in need of book donations.

“A Little Free Library book-sharing box provides the physical connection between volunteer stewards, patrons looking for books and partner organizations that provide support,” said Little Free Library Executive Director Greig Metzger, in a statement.

“With the mobile application, it is easier and more convenient to find and support a registered Little Free Library. Greater ease and convenience facilitates community connections, expands awareness and grows book access.”

To roll out the app, Little Free Library will also offer one user $500 to its online store if they download the app before May 1.

According to its website, Little Free Library has around 50 locations in the Twin Cities. 

Next Up

little-free-library
MN Lifestyle

Little Free Library launches interactive app

The app allows users to search for libraries and volunteers to show their selections.

Screen Shot 2022-03-10 at 7.41.16 AM
MN News

New Prague: Students at hockey tourney were 'unaware' of white power symbol

The hand gestures were used by New Prague upper elementary students.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

NFL insider: 'A Kirk Cousins trade would not surprise me'

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports has made some big Vikings reports this week.

parachute edina
MN Shopping

Parachute's first Minnesota store will be its largest yet

The home essential brand is opening in Edina.

Payton Willis
MN Gophers

Gophers run out of gas, lose in opening round of Big Ten Tournament

The Gophers' depth was tested in a loss to Penn State.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Beasley sets another franchise record, Timberwolves extend largest winning streak in 18 years

The Timberwolves dominated the Thunder for their sixth straight win

Target Field
MN Twins

Twins' home opener canceled, MLB's lockout continues

MLB canceled its second wave of games on Wednesday.

speedway smith ave st paul 578 MN-149, St Paul, Minnesota - August 2021 crop
MN News

Police: Driver hits woman, uses distraction to steal from gas station

The woman then fled the scene with the stolen cash.

Al-Ilhsan Mosque suspects CAIR-MN
MN News

Boyhood friends charged in St. Paul mosque burglary

Suspects Jeremy Glass, pictured on the left above, and Christopher Hughes.

Adam Thielen and Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings 'open to dealing several' high-priced veterans

"I'd be surprised if a few were not moved," said Jason La Canfora.

school bus stop pixabay
MN News

4 accused of shooting water beads at school bus on highway

The bus wasn't damaged and no one was injured.

3M
MN Business

3M will suspend its Russia operations following invasion of Ukraine

The Maplewood-based giant has facilities in the Russian Federation.

Related

Minnesota Life

'Little Free Library' creator Todd Bol dies at 62

Todd Bol had been battling pancreatic cancer.

MN Lifestyle

Hey book-lovers! Saturday is Little Free Library Day

MN Lifestyle

Minneapolis cops build Little Free Libraries – and keep a couple in squad cars

Minneapolis officers will have Little Free Libraries in squad cars.

Pixabay - library child
Minnesota Life

Libraries across MN expand in-person services as COVID pandemic wanes

Library locations in the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota are inching closer to normal.

MN Weird

Looking for a book? Google now tells you if it's at your library as an ebook

The new feature works with public library ebook systems.

Screen Shot 2021-07-02 at 3.12.44 PM
MN Weird

Bloomington PD in spotlight over tweet about 'thefts' from Little Free Libraries

The tweet has sparked hundreds of shares and responses on Friday.

MN Consumer

The DIVI Up charity app is shutting down after 3 years in business

The app gave users deals to save money at select restaurants, stores and businesses – with a cut then going to charity.

Pexels smartphone use app
MN News

App linked to bullying resurfaces in MN, prompting warning from school

The app allows users to anonymously send messages to anyone else with the app.