Little Tijuana to reopen under new ownership, with new menu

Eat Street restaurant Little Tijuana is reopening under new ownership later this month.

Little Tijuana, located at 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue, closed in 2020 citing the pandemic. But it will reopen as a restaurant and cocktail bar on Thursday under a team of new owners.

The restaurant’s four new owners — Travis Serbus, Bennett Johnson, Dan Manosack and Benjamin Rients — also currently operate south Minneapolis restaurant Petite León and Tattersall Distilling in Northeast Minneapolis.

“Little Tijuana is a cultural landmark, so we wanted to keep pieces of the original, nostalgic vibe but totally revamp the space, drinks and food,” Serbus said in a statement.

“This is a place that welcomes you in to unwind, feel good and connect with others through craft cocktails and delicious food.”

According to the announcement, the new Little Tijuana’s menu will shift away from its old menu featuring Mexican dishes. Instead, the food will be inspired by countries including Laos and South Korea.

The menu will feature items including sandwiches, pastas, small plates and snacks and offer vegan and vegetarian options. New cocktails including pina coladas and margaritas will also be a part of the new menu.

The restaurant will be open Wednesday through Monday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. and closed Tuesdays. Bar service will go until close, while the kitchen will be open until midnight.