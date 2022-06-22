Locally-crafted flowers to be sold at Spyhouse Coffee

A Chicago-based floral company and a Twin Cities coffee shop chain are teaming up to sell ethically-sourced bouquets this summer with a mission to support local charities.

Flowers for Dreams announced the new partnership with Spyhouse Coffee Roasters on Tuesday.

Beginning next week, a floral pop-up shop will be open outside Spyhouse's flagship location at Broadway Street and Central Avenue in Northeast Minneapolis.

In addition, all six Spyhouse locations will sell limited "Minne bouquets" this summer. The partnership will run through November, the companies announced.

Courtesy of Flowers for Dreams.

The mission

Flowers for Dreams donates a quarter of its net profits to charities through the company's foundation, according to its website. Last year, the company made over $236,000 in contributions.

The grand opening celebration in Northeast Minneapolis will feature a bouquet workshop on Wednesday, June 29 and a party with live music, a raffle and free flowers on Thursday.