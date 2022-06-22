Skip to main content
Locally-crafted flowers to be sold at Spyhouse Coffee

Locally-crafted flowers to be sold at Spyhouse Coffee

The floral pop-up shop will benefit local charities.

Courtesy of Flowers for Dreams.

The floral pop-up shop will benefit local charities.

A Chicago-based floral company and a Twin Cities coffee shop chain are teaming up to sell ethically-sourced bouquets this summer with a mission to support local charities. 

Flowers for Dreams announced the new partnership with Spyhouse Coffee Roasters on Tuesday. 

Beginning next week, a floral pop-up shop will be open outside Spyhouse's flagship location at Broadway Street and Central Avenue in Northeast Minneapolis. 

In addition, all six Spyhouse locations will sell limited "Minne bouquets" this summer. The partnership will run through November, the companies announced. 

Courtesy of Flowers for Dreams. 

Courtesy of Flowers for Dreams. 

The mission

Flowers for Dreams donates a quarter of its net profits to charities through the company's foundation, according to its website. Last year, the company made over $236,000 in contributions.

The grand opening celebration in Northeast Minneapolis will feature a bouquet workshop on Wednesday, June 29 and a party with live music, a raffle and free flowers on Thursday. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-06-22 at 10.07.34 AM
Minnesota Life

Locally-crafted flowers to be sold at Spyhouse Coffee

The floral pop-up shop will benefit local charities.

Flickr - Sun Country airplane Nevada - Tomas Del Coro
MN News

Sun Country sorry for Vancouver to MSP flight debacle

The new route to the Canadian city was announced late last year.

Minneapolis-Downtown-Council-Aquatennial-2021-Hoskovec_D3_8156-scaled
MN Events

Minneapolis Aquatennial events announced for 2022

It's the city's 83rd year celebrating the festival.

Daunte Wright
MN News

Brooklyn Center to pay Daunte Wright's family $3.25 million

The settlement is the largest for a city outside of Minneapolis in Minnesota's history.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 22

The latest from the state health department.

US-169 BUS, Shakopee, Minnesota - June 2019 (1)
MN News

Eden Prairie 19-year-old killed in crash near Valleyfair

The crash happened just before midnight near Valleyfair.

image
Minnesota Life

Renderings unveiled for potential World's Fair in Bloomington

Minnesota is one of five destinations in the running to host the event in 2027.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Opulent estate for sale is a Wisconsin landmark

The Italian Renaissance-style mansion is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Daniel Santulli
MN News

Ex-frat members convicted in hazing incident that left Eden Prairie teen paralyzed

The incident left Daniel Santulli without the ability to see, hear and walk.

The Sheridan Room
MN News

Sheridan Room in Northeast Minneapolis to close

The restaurant, formerly known as the Modern Café’, had been open since 2015.

Tou Thao & J Alexander Kueng
MN News

Trial for 2 ex-Minneapolis cops moved to October

The trial for J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao has been moved multiple times at this point.

police tape
MN News

Standoff in St. Michael: Man 'fired several rounds' at officers

The standoff began Tuesday and continues Wednesday.

Related

Spyhouse Coffee
MN Business

Spyhouse Coffee acquired by Kansas City-based company

The coffee chain will continue to operate independently in the Twin Cities.

Screen Shot 2022-06-15 at 1.42.13 PM
MN Food & Drink

Boiler Room Coffee in Minneapolis is permanently closing

The neighborhood coffeehouse opened in 2011.

Spyhouse Coffee
MN Food & Drink

Spyhouse Coffee employees strike across Twin Cities Saturday

Spyhouse Coffee locations can be found in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Screen Shot 2020-11-05 at 10.10.44 AM
MN Food & Drink

Peace Coffee closing 2 downtown locations, will refocus on wholesale

Its Longfellow shop will be taken over by Wildflyer Coffee.

Screen Shot 2022-06-04 at 8.04.52 AM
MN Business

Workers at Peace Coffee vote 'overwhelmingly' to unionize

The 17 workers will join United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663.

Minnesota Life

Aveda Institute in Minneapolis to be sold; layoffs and rehires coming

Aveda Corp. is selling the beauty school in northeast Minneapolis.

MNZoo_Luka
Minnesota Life

Meet Luka, the Minnesota Zoo's new Amur tiger

The zoo's newest addition arrived just weeks after another Amur tiger died unexpectedly.

National Loon Center
Minnesota Life

Look inside the National Loon Center planned for Crosslake, MN

The three-story center is designed to show visitors life from a loons' point-of-view.