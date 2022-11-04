Skip to main content
Lola's on the Lake returning to Bde Maka Ska, along with Pimento Kitchen

The Jamaican restaurant is partnering with Lola's on the Lake to open in 2023.

Lola's on the Lake will return to Bde Maka Ska next year, four years after its pavilion kitchen was destroyed in a devastating fire.

It was revealed this week that Pimento Jamaican Kitchen co-founder Tomme Beevas has partnered with Lola's on the Lake owner Louis King to bring his Jamaican cuisine to the newly construction Bde Maka Ska pavilion next year.

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board approved the plans during a committee meeting Wednesday, with the new concession stand due to open by June 1, 2023. The panel voted unanimously in favor of the amendment, which approves a five-year lease agreement that runs through 2028.

The former pavilion burned down in 2019 after someone improperly disposed of hookah embers, while construction on the new building started in May.

Beevas said at the MPRB meeting the new location will feature Pimento classics currently found on its menu, such as Kingston-style jerk chicken, fried plantains, and wicked wings. Additionally, Beevas said some new food items will make their debut at Bde Maka Ska, including a partnership with Beyond Meat to offer plant-based hamburgers.

"We're also going to step it up a notch because people will be on the beach. We're going to offer some fresh seafood, including some oysters to go with your Red Stripe [beer] while sitting on the lake," Beevas said.

Beevas said more vegetarian options will be available as well, including curries.

Lola's on the Lake will bring back its original menu that features chicken wings, hot dogs, rib tips, pulled pork sandwiches, tacos, walleye and more.

Louis King, the owner of Lola's, submitted a letter to the board due to his absence from the meeting on Wednesday. He praised Beevas for his long-standing record as a restaurant owner and expressed his excitement for their partnership going forward.

Beevas also mentioned that a space within the pavilion will be offered seasonally to give other entrepreneurs a chance.

This will mark the third Pimento Kitchen location, with the other two located off Nicollet Avenue in south Minneapolis and inside Keg and Case Market in St. Paul. The business also has a food truck, and a rum bar at their Minneapolis location with a backyard patio.

The new concessions pavilion will include new, all-gender accessible restrooms and ample outdoor public seating.

You can watch the meeting via the Minneapolis Parks YouTube here or below. The topic begins at the 4-hour, 39-minute mark.

