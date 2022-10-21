Skip to main content
Lone Spur Grill & Bar in Minnetonka to become second Racks Sports Bar



The Tex-Mex restaurant is expected to close before the end of the year.

Lone Spur Grill at 11032 Cedar Lake Rd., Minnetonka. Courtesy of Google Streetview.



The owner behind more than 20 Minnesota restaurants is planning to bring a new scratch-kitchen sports bar to Minnetonka.

Marcos Gomez is planning to transform the Lone Spur Grill & Bar into a second location of Racks Sports Bar & Grill, which he opened in Burnsville a decade ago.

Gomez’s liquor license application for the new restaurant at 11032 Cedar Lake Rd. is currently pending with the city of Minnetonka, with a decision expected in November.

“We’re looking forward to a new opportunity,” Burnsville resident and Racks general manager Kevin Martinez told the Minnetonka City Council earlier this month.

The casual restaurant (where servers are referred to as “the Racks girls”) specializes in homemade soups, burgers and hand-cut steaks and other bar food, such as wings and ribs.

Other restaurants owned by Gomez include El Loro, Rey Azteca, Chapala Mexican Grill, and Ruby’s Family Restaurant.

If approved, Gomez plans to close Lone Spur for a few weeks for minor remodeling before opening Racks sometime in December, according to city documents. 

