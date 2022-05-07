Skip to main content
Long-running Ely radio station reaches the end of the road

Long-running Ely radio station reaches the end of the road

WELY will stop broadcasts as of June 1.

Google

WELY will stop broadcasts as of June 1.

Longtime northern Minnesota radio station WELY, which is known for its "End of the Road Radio" tagline, will literally meet the end of its road this summer. 

The Ely-based radio outlet, which features WELY-AM and WELY-FM, will go silent at the end of the month unless a buyer comes through, ownership announced this week. 

The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, which has owned the stations since 2005, has lost $1.7 million in 17 years owning the signals, according to a press release. The stations' one full-time employee and eight part-timers will be laid off barring a last-minute deal. 

“We have been working behind the scenes to find a buyer that could continue operating the station, but our latest plans recently fell through,” Bois Forte Tribal Chair Cathy Chavers said in the news release.

Chavers added: “While we would have preferred to keep the station open in the hopes another buyer would emerge, we needed to move ahead with this decision."

WELY-AM debuted in 1954, followed by WELY-FM in 1992. 

133 E Chapman St, Ely, MN 55731, USA - October 2018
