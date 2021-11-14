Longstanding Mongolian restaurant in Richfield closes due to road construction, 'pandemic difficulties'

The business has been at that location for 28 years.

Another longstanding Twin Cities restaurant is closing its doors in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khan's Mongolian Barbeque has been at 500 E 78th St in Richfield, right near the I-494, for 28 years. On Thursday, management announced in an Instagram post that this weekend would be the location's last:

Explaining the reason for the decision, the restaurant cited "upcoming extensive road construction on 494 and Portland Ave" as well as "ongoing pandemic difficulties" and staffing issues.

The post noted that the closure was a "hard decision," and thanked customers for their loyalty.

Sunday is the location's last day in business. Khan's other location in Roseville will remain open, however. It's located at 2720 Snelling Ave N.

Per the Khan's website, the business has been "family owned since 1988."