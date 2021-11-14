Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Publish date:

Longstanding Mongolian restaurant in Richfield closes due to road construction, 'pandemic difficulties'

The business has been at that location for 28 years.
Author:
Screen Shot 2021-11-14 at 8.52.26 AM

Another longstanding Twin Cities restaurant is closing its doors in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khan's Mongolian Barbeque has been at 500 E 78th St in Richfield, right near the I-494, for 28 years. On Thursday, management announced in an Instagram post that this weekend would be the location's last:

Explaining the reason for the decision, the restaurant cited "upcoming extensive road construction on 494 and Portland Ave" as well as "ongoing pandemic difficulties" and staffing issues.

The post noted that the closure was a "hard decision," and thanked customers for their loyalty. 

Sunday is the location's last day in business. Khan's other location in Roseville will remain open, however. It's located at 2720 Snelling Ave N.

Per the Khan's website, the business has been "family owned since 1988."

Next Up

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Vikings vs. Chargers: 5 things you can count on

Will the Vikings melt down in Los Angeles?

Screen Shot 2021-11-14 at 9.02.35 AM
MN News

11-vehicle pileup caught on video on Eagan bridge

The incident occurred on Highway 77 at Interstate 35.

snow, measuring snow, ruler snow
Weather MN

Here are the snow totals in Minnesota from Saturday clipper

The highest total was a whopping 8 inches.

Screen Shot 2021-11-14 at 8.52.26 AM
MN Lifestyle

Longstanding Mongolian restaurant in Richfield closes due to road construction, 'pandemic difficulties'

The business has been at that location for 28 years.

Deer hunting blaze orange
MN News

Hunter hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the leg

The incident occurred in Kingston Township Friday afternoon.

Andrew Luger, former U.S. Attorney of Minnesota
MN News

Obama-era U.S. Attorney of Minnesota may be getting old job back

Andrew Luger served in the post from 2014 to 2017.

PJ Fleck
MN Gophers

Gophers can't pull the upset for Floyd of Rosedale against Iowa

Another rough passing day for Tanner Morgan.

3505 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - May 2019
MN News

Authorities seek help identifying pregnant woman found dead in Minneapolis

She was found dead Nov. 8 about five blocks east of Bde Maka Ska.

suni lee
MN News

St. Paul's Suni Lee says she was a victim of anti-Asian violence

The Olympic gold medalist experienced the racist incident in October.

St. Cloud Hospital
MN Coronavirus

Hospitals strained as COVID surges in Minnesota

CentraCare and HealthPartners have both issued statements in recent days asking for the public's help as bed availability at hospitals lessens.

Daisy Joy Buley
MN News

Charges: MN woman trafficked her 11-year-old daughter for cash, drugs

Daisy Joy Buley will make a court appearance on Monday.

Screen Shot 2021-11-13 at 9.02.12 AM
MN News

Icy roads, bridges lead to numerous crashes and spinouts in Twin Cities

The slick roads have taken plenty of drivers by surprise.

Related

118225938_3534766829875964_3049257466571402269_n
MN Lifestyle

Closed during pandemic, popular Duluth restaurant to reopen with no-tipping policy

The cafe and arts space will also have a new executive chef.

Screen Shot 2020-03-06 at 10.31.25 AM
MN News

2 more metro restaurants closed after workers struck with COVID-19

This makes at least five coronavirus closures this week.

Screen Shot 2019-11-17 at 8.06.35 AM
Minnesota Life

Closed for months, iconic Richfield bar Sandy's Tavern is coming back

It's been a local fixture for 86 years.

closed
MN Food & Drink

More restaurants have closed amid the coronavirus pandemic

Add this Apple Valley and St. Paul restaurant to the list of closures.

new bohemia
Minnesota Life

Last-standing New Bohemia restaurant in Minneapolis to close

But a big food chain will be taking its place soon.

Screen Shot 2021-08-20 at 7.59.45 AM
MN Food & Drink

Menchie's frozen yogurt in St. Paul to close next month

The shop has been open in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood for more than a decade.

Screen Shot 2021-01-02 at 4.52.22 PM
MN News

Popular Bemidji coffee shop closes as owners decry COVID measures

"We plead with you to contact your representatives to make a change."

Red's Pizza in Oshkosh, Wisconsin
MN Lifestyle

'Landmark' Wisconsin pizza joint to close amid worker shortage

The restaurant has been a local favorite since 1957.