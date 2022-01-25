Skip to main content
Longtime anchor and reporter Liz Collin reveals she is leaving WCCO

"Thank you for trusting me to tell your stories," she wrote in Tuesday's announcement.

WCCO, YouTube

Longtime WCCO anchor Liz Collin is leaving the station.

Collin revealed the news via Twitter Tuesday morning, writing that she "made the decision to leave WCCO-TV."

"I want to thank you all for the support you have shown me in my home state of Minnesota," her announcement continues. "Thank you to the talented team who helped make that possible."

Collin, who joined the Twin Cities CBS affiliate in 2008, did not give a reason for her departure.

A spokesperson for WCCO told Bring Me The News the station won't comment on personnel matters. 

The Worthington native was still listed as a reporter on WCCO's staff page as of Jan. 5, according to archived versions of the site, but her profile has since been deleted.

Collin is an Emmy-award-winning reporter, and has been a familiar, popular figure in Twin Cities TV news for nearly 14 years. 

In 2020, she and WCCO faced a wave of scrutiny over her marriage to Bob Kroll, the former head of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis during several high-profile police killings, including those of George Floyd and Jamar Clark. Collin and the station, at the time, said she had not reported on stories involving the Minneapolis Police Department or the union for more than two years, to avoid a conflict of interest.

What's next for Collin? She doesn't say, though does offer a hint.

"The truth makes me tick," she wrote in her announcement. "I'll get back to telling that soon."

She also encouraged people to send news tips to a Gmail address she provided.

