Longtime anchor Jessica Miles announces KSTP exit

Longtime KSTP anchor and reporter Jessica Miles has announced she'll be leaving the station to spend more time with her family. 

"After nearly 19 years, I've made the very difficult decision to leave my position here at 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS," she announced during Monday's broadcast. 

Miles, a mother of three, said she's looking forward to spending more time with family and focusing on the new business she has launched with her husband, Due North Car Wash in Monticello. 

Miles grew up in Lake Shore and graduated from Brainerd High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. 

She joined KSTP in June 2003.  Prior to joining she worked for just over a year at KRDO-AM/FM/TV in Colorado Springs, and before that was a managing editor, anchor, and reporter at WAOW in Wausau, Wisconsin.

