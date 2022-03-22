Longtime skyway jeweler is moving to new Minneapolis location

Skip to main content
Gittelson Jewelers is moving from its longtime spot in the skyway to a new location just steps away. 

The family-owned jewelry store has called the skyway at the Northstar Center home for 36 years but will open a new store in the Six Quebec Lofts in May. 

This new spot at 601 Marquette Avenue, Suite 218, will offer both access from the ground and the skyway, which is something new for Gittelson as it has been a skyway level-only store with limited operating hours since it opened in 1985. But because it will still have access from the skyway, Gittelson's tagline "Diamonds in the skyway" will still ring true. 

The Gittelson family says moving the store to this new location will better serve customers and increase visibility to new clients. It will also allow for easier access to those picking up and dropping off items for repairs. 

“We are very excited to open our new store in the Six Quebec Lofts on Marquette Avenue," Gene Gittelson, CEO of Gittelson Jewelers, said in a news release. “We hope this new location adds convenience for our existing customers in the Minneapolis area and allows us the opportunity to introduce our family-owned business to new customers in the continued revitalization of the downtown area."

To celebrate Gittelson's move it is hosting a 50-70% off moving sale at its current location. A grand opening event at the new store is planned for around June 1, after it opens.

