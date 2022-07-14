Skip to main content
Loons Landing Brewery announces grand opening

Loons Landing Brewery will celebrate its "maiden voyage" this month.

Loons Landing Brewery opens Saturday, July 23 at 12925 Eagle Creek Parkway in Savage, Minn. Courtesy of Loons Landing Brewery.

The first brewery and taproom in Savage, Minnesota has announced its grand opening plans.

Loons Landing Brewery will officially open with six beers on tap on Saturday, July 23.

The brewery is the latest venture of local husband-and-wife duo Amy and Scott Johnson and their close friend, Paul Ough.

The trio is also behind the Sinking Moon School of Kung Fu in Burnsville.

Beyond beer and black belts, the name "Loons Landing" pays tribute to the founders' other shared passions — Minnesota lake life and aviation.

"Paul and I both have an aviation background," Amy Johnson said, adding the cabin aesthetic is inspired by childhood memories at Ten Mile Lake near Hackensack. "The loon has landed and we're here." 

Supply chain disruptions delayed the brewery's opening by seven months, but brewery-goers stepping into the taproom this summer will find a transformed space filled with handcrafted touches.

The location at 12925 Eagle Creek Parkway formerly served as headquarters for local newspaper company, Southwest News Media. 

Now, the space features a movie room with vintage theater chairs, wooden taps crafted by Amy Johnson, a wood bar handmade by Scott Johnson and many other one-of-kind pieces, included a wood carved loon by giant pencil artist Curtis Ingvoldstad. 

Wood tables and chairs match the "coming in off the lake" vibe, Amy Johnson said, but furniture shipping delays will mean temporary chairs for customers on opening weekend. 

The Johnsons' eight-year-old daughter, Autumn, will oversee operations in the "Loons Club" kids room. The play area features chalkboard paint walls, games and will even have its own ribbon cutting ceremony this month after Autumn pulled some strings with city officials.

Crowlers and growlers will be available for the grand opening event, which runs 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.  

The opening day tap list includes: 

  • Smoking on 36th Street (English Porter) 
  • Autumn's Early Arrival (Blonde Ale)
  • Damned Squirrel (British Brown Ale)
  • Anti-Scurvy Elixir (American IPA)
  • Blues Don't Bother Me (Fruit Beer)
  • Whipped Cloud (Cream Ale) 

Limited "Maiden Voyage" packages are available online to skip the line, grab two free beers and a snag opening day commemorative t-shirt. 

